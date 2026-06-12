Nigeria: June 12 - Keep Faith in Democracy, Oyebanji Urges Nigerians

Ado-Ekiti — The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji has urged the people of the State and Nigerians in general to keep faith in democracy as a platform to deepen their participation in governance as patriotic citizens.

This was contained in a statement signed and made available to journalists by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, in commemoration of June 12 democracy day.

Oyebanji said Democracy Day offers an opportunity for sober reflection on the journey so far and to deepen their resolve to sustain the ideals of democracy and commitment to a stronger state and a prosperous nation.

The Governor also noted that June 12 marks a watershed in the nation's political history and chequered democratic journey.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The statement continues, "He said it is a day set aside to commemorate the 33rd anniversary of June 12, 1993 presidential election which has been widely regarded as the freest, fairest and the most peaceful national election in the history of Nigeria which was won by the business mogul, the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola.

"The Ekiti Governor paid tributes to the June 12 symbol, Chief Abiola; his wife, the late Alhaja Kudirat Abiola and other heroes and heroines of democracy who paid the supreme price for Nigerians to breathe the air of freedom from military dictatorship.

"Governor Oyebanji also paid tributes to other pro-democracy patriots who fought for the revalidation of the June 12 and witnessed the dawn of democracy in 1999, notably the President , Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whom he described as one of the pillars that sustained the democratic struggles.

"He also hailed the nation's immediate past President, the late Muhammadu Buhari who gave official recognition to June 12 as Democracy Day in Nigeria.

"Governor Oyebanji recalled that June 12 symbolised the people's readiness to set aside ethnic, religious, lingual and cultural differences to enthrone democracy in which their freedom of choice and sacredness of the ballot is respected irrespective of the odds.

"While admitting that democracy may not be totally perfect, Governor Oyebanji maintained that it remains the best form of government and offers every citizen opportunities to contribute to decision making and have their say in the choice of their leaders.

"Governor Oyebanji said every Nigerian has a role to play in strengthening the nation's democracy, adherence to constitutionalism, rule of law and building stronger institutions to make good governance to thrive to the beneift of the country and its people.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"He congratulated Nigerians and the people of Ekiti State for witnessing this year's Democracy Day and 27 years of uninterrupted democratic rule, the longest in the nation's political history".