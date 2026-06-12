Nigeria: Hardship - Democracy Must Be Felt in the Pocket - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that democratic governance must translate into tangible economic benefits for citizens, stressing that "democracy must be felt in the pocket" as his administration pushes reforms aimed at improving living standards across the country.

Tinubu said that across Nigeria, ongoing infrastructure projects are helping to connect producers to markets, while also creating opportunities for enterprise and employment. He noted that the National Agricultural Development Fund is set to deploy 10,000 tractors over five years to boost agricultural productivity.

In his Democracy Day address, Tinubu also disclosed that over 1,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have been certified for export, while non-oil exports recorded a 21 percent growth in the past year, reflecting efforts to diversify the economy.

Despite these gains, the president acknowledged that many Nigerians continue to face economic hardship. He said the administration remains focused on reducing inflation, expanding food production, creating jobs, improving living standards, and rebuilding confidence in the economy.

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According to him, the government is working to move the country "from uncertainty to stability," with the next phase centred on accelerating growth and ensuring that economic progress is felt at household and community levels across all regions.

Tinubu further said his administration is seeking financial autonomy for Nigeria's 774 local government councils, arguing that weak grassroots governance has contributed to development challenges and insecurity in parts of the country.

He maintained that strengthening local government administration is central to addressing insecurity and improving service delivery, adding that the Renewed Hope Agenda is designed to ensure that the benefits of governance reach all Nigerians.