Namibia: Pressure Mounts in Kavango West Second Division ...As League Concludes This Weekend

opinion

NKURENKURU — As the Kavango West Second Division Football League concludes this weekend, it will certainly deliver a thrilling finale to a fiercely contested season. From the title race going down to the wire, to relegation battles by league veterans.

In the title race, Young Western Fighters FC, who lead the standings with 49 points are focused on clinching their first title since 2018.

They will certainly count on their fast and deadly winger Peter 'Lingard' Kahyata to win them the title.

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The 23-year-old Kahyata has been impressive throughout the season and his notable impact is his 16 league goals tally.

Another key player in their quest for the title is the 18-year-old Nelulu 'Abby' Kamanya.

The wonder kid, who they bought for N$7 000 from Nankudu Eleven FC earlier this year has 10 league goals to his name.

Coach Willem Mpasi, who has been with the team for four years now said they are ready and will not be carried away by pressure in their remaining two games.

"The boys are training very well. We want to take one game at a time," Mpasi said.

He said that he would love to add another silverware to his coaching career, adding that it is every coach's dream.

Breathing down their necks is Kulisuka Palace FC with 46 points.

Kulisuka Palace's coach, Chris Museke said that they will maintain the pressure and capitalise on any slip-ups by the leading pack.

"We will make sure that we put pressure on Young Western Fighters, so that even if they win the league, they will look back and say that it was not an easy one to win," Museke said.

The weekend also holds the fates of league veterans, Kahenge Chelsea FC and Nankudu Eleven FC, who are both battling relegation.

Tough games await them on Saturday, where Nankudu Eleven will face title contenders Kulisuka Palace, while Kahenge Chelsea will take on Red New Stars FC, a side that will also certainly put in a fight to avoid dropping into the red zone.

*Stefanus Nambara is an Information Officer at MICT Nkurenkuru.