Namibia: Disability Council Uses Sport to Inspire Inclusion and Wellbeing

Lüderitz — As part of the National Disability Week celebrations, the Lüderitz Disability Council hosted a sports day for its members at the town's community stadium yesterday, promoting inclusion, wellbeing and the transformative power of sport.

Mwaka Mukweli, a member of the organising committee, told New Era Sport that the event was designed to bring people living with disabilities together for a day of fun, social interaction and physical activity.

"Through this initiative, we want to assist those who may be facing mental health challenges because of their circumstances by using sport as a form of therapy and healing, while also helping them discover and develop their hidden athletic talents," she explained.

Mukweli, who also serves as the institution's Head of Research and Development, said the sports day provided participants with an opportunity to experience a sense of belonging and acceptance through activities such as volleyball, netball, archery and various mind games.

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"We strongly believe that disability does not mean inability. Through events like these, we hope to send a message to the wider community that people living with physical, speech, visual or hearing impairments are just as capable as anyone else, despite the challenges they may face," she added.

She further noted that many members of the disability community actively participate in sport, with some having gone on to win medals and accolades at international competitions. According to Mukweli, this should encourage the rest of the country to embrace sport, as it promotes both physical health and personal achievement.

Speaking to this publication, wheelchair user Hendrik van der Westhuizen urged the public to stop stigmatising and overlooking people living with disabilities.

"We are all born on this earth for a purpose and deserve equal opportunities. Many people would be surprised to learn that some of us outperform able-bodied individuals in many areas because we have developed different talents and strengths," he said.

The sports day formed part of the broader National Disability Week programme, which aims to raise awareness, promote inclusion and celebrate the achievements and contributions of people living with disabilities across Namibia.