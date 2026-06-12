Namibia: Cenored Backs Netball Growth in Otjozondjupa

Netball continues to gain momentum in the Otjozondjupa region after Central North Regional Electricity Distributor (CENORED) partnered with the Otjozondjupa Netball Regional Association (ONRA) to sponsor the 2026 CENORED Otjozondjupa Regional Netball League.

The sponsorship is expected to boost the development of the sport by creating more opportunities for players, expanding competitions across the region and helping to identify future talent.

CENORED spokesperson Chali Matengu said the company decided to support the league because of the positive role sport plays in communities.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"CENORED believes in investing in communities and creating opportunities that positively impact people's lives. Sport, particularly netball, plays a significant role in empowering women and young people, promoting healthy lifestyles and strengthening community bonds," he said.

Matengu said the company is proud to support the development of netball while contributing to social and community development in the region.

"The league provides a platform where talent can be nurtured, leadership skills can be developed and communities can come together through sport," he said.

He added that CENORED has been encouraged by the work done by ONRA in taking the sport to different towns and ensuring that more communities benefit from netball.

"We are pleased with the dedication and professionalism demonstrated by the association. The league has successfully taken netball to various towns across the region, ensuring that more communities benefit from the sport."

Erna Binda from Grootfontein said the league has grown tremendously over the years. They have seen an increase in the number of participating teams, better organization, improved competition, and stronger support from sponsors such as CENORED. The league is now reaching more towns and communities than before, making netball more accessible across the region.

"The biggest change is that netball is now being brought directly to different communities instead of being concentrated in one area. This has increased local participation, created entertainment for families, and inspired young girls to take up the sport. Local businesses also benefit when teams and supporters travel to different towns, bringing economic activity to the host communities," she said.

She added that, the CENORED Otjozondjupa Regional League has become more than just a sporting competition, it has become a community event that brings people together.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Leticha Swartz Mighty Gunners player said the league has given her an opportunity to compete regularly against different teams across the region. It has helped her improve my skills, gain confidence, and better understand the game.

Through the league, she has learnt the importance of discipline, teamwork, commitment, and time management. As a player, she has improved her communication and leadership skills on and off the court.

[email protected]