Somalia: Turkish Shipping Firm Akkon Lines Launches Operations in Somalia Through Mogadishu Port

12 June 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's main seaport hosted a ceremony to welcome Turkish shipping company Akkon Lines, which has officially launched operations in the Horn of Africa nation for the first time.

The event at Mogadishu Port was attended by Somalia's Minister of Ports and Marine Transport, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, Mogadishu Port Director Ambassador Mohamed Ali Nur, known as "Ameeriko", the deputy port manager, representatives of the Somali Chamber of Commerce, officials from the Turkish Embassy in Mogadishu, and executives from Akkon Lines and Ocean Network Shipping, the company's local agent in Somalia.

Somali authorities described the arrival of Akkon Lines as a significant step towards strengthening maritime connectivity and expanding commercial ties between Somalia and Turkey.

The company is expected to facilitate the movement of goods between the two countries through the introduction of direct shipping services, reducing logistical barriers and potentially lowering transport costs for importers and exporters.

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Officials said the development could boost bilateral trade, encourage investment and deepen economic cooperation between Mogadishu and Ankara, which have forged increasingly close ties over the past decade across sectors including infrastructure, education, security and commerce.

The launch of Akkon Lines' operations comes as Somalia seeks to modernise its maritime sector and position Mogadishu Port as a key gateway for regional and international trade, amid broader efforts to attract foreign investment and expand economic opportunities.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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