Somalia: Somali Intelligence Seizes Over 100 Barrels of Bomb-Making Chemicals Allegedly Bound for Al-Shabaab

Merca — Somali intelligence forces, backed by local militia fighters, have seized more than 100 barrels of chemical substances allegedly destined for the Al-Shabaab militant group and intended for use in the manufacture of explosive devices, the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) said on Friday.

In a statement, NISA said the operation followed a prolonged intelligence effort tracking movements linked to the transportation of the materials before security forces intercepted them prior to reaching their intended destination.

According to the agency, the chemical substances had been buried near the Jilib Marka area in the Lower Shabelle region after Al-Shabaab operatives became aware that security agencies were pursuing them.

Security forces recovered all of the concealed materials, which NISA described as critical supplies intended for planned bomb attacks and other activities aimed at undermining security.

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The seizure forms part of broader efforts by Somalia's federal government to weaken Al-Shabaab's operational capabilities by disrupting the group's supply chains, finances and access to materials used in carrying out attacks.

NISA also urged Somali citizens to strengthen cooperation with security agencies and report any suspicious activities, saying public support remains vital to improving security and stability across the country.

Al-Shabaab, an al Qaeda-linked insurgent group, has waged a deadly campaign against Somalia's government for more than a decade despite ongoing military offensives by government forces and allied local fighters.