Nigeria: Tinubu Renames Kaduna Petroleum Institute After Shehu Musa Yar'Adua

President Bola Tinubu has announced the renaming and revitalisation of the Institute of Petroleum Studies, Kaduna, in honour of the late General Shehu Musa Yar'Adua, describing him as one of the architects of modern democratic Nigeria.

Speaking on the decision, Tinubu said Yar'Adua was being recognised for his vision of national partnership and his enduring contributions to Nigeria's democratic evolution.

"In recognition of his contributions, the Federal Government has approved the revitalisation and renaming of the completed Institute of Petroleum Studies, Kaduna," he said.

Under the new arrangement, the institution will now be known as the General Shehu Musa Yar'Adua University of Geological Sciences and Engineering Technology.

The President said the move was part of efforts to strengthen specialised education in the petroleum and solid minerals sector while also preserving the legacy of national figures who contributed significantly to Nigeria's development.

He added that honouring Yar'Adua in this way reflects the government's commitment to linking educational advancement with national history and leadership values.