Ghana: Inherited Road Projects Not Abandoned - Roads Minister

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Governs Kwame Agbodza, has dismissed claims that the government has abandoned road projects inherited from the previous administration, revealing that at least GH¢13 billion has been paid towards their execution.

He said the payments demonstrated the government's commitment to honouring existing contractual obligations before embarking on new projects.

"So far, GH¢13 billion has been paid for projects executed before the new government took office. That is the difference and that is what Ghanaians want us to do," Mr Agbodza said.

The Minister made the disclosure when he appeared before Parliament's Economic and Development Committee yesterday to respond to issues arising from the Annual Progress Report.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

According to Mr Agbodza, the government's approach of completing projects initiated by previous administrations while undertaking new ones was critical to protecting the public purse and achieving national development objectives.

He further stated that the decision to decap the Road Fund has enabled the road sector to retain all revenues due it, helping to address outstanding debts in the sector.

"Parliament took the view that capping of some statutory funds was not serving its intended purpose. Funds allocated for health, education and roads were not being fully utilised for those sectors," he said.

"Capping a fund that was already burdened with a GH¢13 billion deficit was not helpful. Parliament therefore decided to de-cap the Road Fund, and we now receive every pesewa that accrues to it," he added.

Mr Agbodza attributed rising road project costs to poor planning and weak management practices over the years. He noted that delays in project execution often result in cost overruns, while repeated contract variations and rate revisions further increase project costs.

He stressed the need to ensure that road projects are properly designed, adequately funded and completed within agreed timelines to avoid unnecessary cost escalations.

The Minister also commended members of the public for reporting acts of vandalism involving road infrastructure, noting that such reports have led to the arrest of perpetrators.

He said public vigilance is crucial to protecting road infrastructure across the country and reducing the high cost of repairs.