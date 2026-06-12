Kenya: Ruto Hosts Marsabit Leaders As Gachagua Tours Kakamega

12 June 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Democracy for the Citizens Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua has embarked on a two-day popularisation tour of Western Kenya.

Gachagua's visit is aimed at backing his deputy party leader Cleophas Malala in his bid to become the third Kakamega Governor by unseating incumbent Fernandes Barasa in next year's polls.

The former Deputy President, who is positioning himself as a key figure in efforts to unite opposition forces ahead of the 2027 General Election, will also drum up support for the United Alternative Government.

During the tour, Gachagua is expected to address rallies in Luanda, Khwirumbi, Khayega, Malava, Mayuge and Shikomari.

Meanwhile, William Ruto is hosting leaders from Marsabit at State House, Nairobi.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.