Kenya: Ruto Hosts Marsabit Leaders As Gachagua Tours Kakamega

Nairobi — Democracy for the Citizens Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua has embarked on a two-day popularisation tour of Western Kenya.

Gachagua's visit is aimed at backing his deputy party leader Cleophas Malala in his bid to become the third Kakamega Governor by unseating incumbent Fernandes Barasa in next year's polls.

The former Deputy President, who is positioning himself as a key figure in efforts to unite opposition forces ahead of the 2027 General Election, will also drum up support for the United Alternative Government.

During the tour, Gachagua is expected to address rallies in Luanda, Khwirumbi, Khayega, Malava, Mayuge and Shikomari.

Meanwhile, William Ruto is hosting leaders from Marsabit at State House, Nairobi.