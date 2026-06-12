Ghana: Three Arrested At Efutu for Illegal Mining

The Central Regional Police Command has arrested three persons for engaging in illegal mining along the main pipeline of the Ghana Water Limited (GWL) at Efutu near Cape Coast in the Central Region.

The police, in a special operation on Monday, June 8, in response to a complaint filed by GWL, arrested 28-year-old Eugene Oppong, 30-year-old Paul Kumash, and 25-year-old Amos Beyuo at the illegal mining site.

Most of the miners, however, managed to escape from the scene when the police arrived, leaving their equipment.

The equipment, including 19 water pumping machines with water holes, four washing carpets, seven cutlasses, and a wheelbarrow, were retrieved from the site, the command reported in statement on Monday.

Related Articles

Other equipment that could not be removed from the site were immobilised and set ablaze, it added.

"The suspects are in police custody assisting investigations," it indicated adding that all the equipment had been retained for evidential purposes.

GNA