South Africa: DA Extends Very Best Wishes to Bafana Bafana for World Cup 2026

press release

Please find a video from DA Federal Leader Geordin Hill-Lewis, standing with all South Africans backing Bafana Bafana

The patriotic pride of South Africa is behind Bafana Bafana as they commence their FIFA World Cup campaign tomorrow.

The Democratic Alliance sends our very best wishes to Bafana Bafana ahead of their opening match against Mexico.

The national soccer team carries the hopes of the nation, and should play their hearts out knowing that the support of South Africa is behind them.

This can be Bafana's moment; this can be South Africa's World Cup moment!

The DA is proud of our country. And Bafana Bafana has the opportunity to make us all even prouder.

All of the best, Bafana Bafana!

The DA backs you all the way.