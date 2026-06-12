Sudan: TSC Member Jabir Chairs Meeting On Petroleum Supply and Exchange Rate Stabilization

PORT SUDAN — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Lieutenant General Engineer Ibrahim Jabir, chaired a meeting in Port Sudan on Wednesday with the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy, the Director of Supply, and a representative of the General Intelligence Service at the ministry, as part of government directives to ensure the availability of petroleum products for citizens and curb the depreciation of the Sudanese pound against foreign currencies.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy, Engineer Ali Abdel Rahman, said in a press statement that the meeting issued warnings to some companies that had not complied with their commitments to offload petroleum products, which had contributed to queues and recent fuel shortages.

He confirmed that a fuel tanker is currently being discharged and expected that the crisis will be fully resolved within 24 hours.

He also announced the activation of the "pricing structure committee," which includes the Ministry of Energy and Oil, the Central Bank of Sudan, the Ministry of Finance, the Economic Security service, and other relevant bodies. The committee is tasked with determining fuel retail prices and preventing market disorder, while ensuring price stability and uniformity across all fuel stations.