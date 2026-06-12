Sudan: Minister of Higher Education Inspects Nile University

KHARTOUM — The Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Professor Ahmed Modawi Musa, affirmed that the ministry is moving steadily to implement its policies aimed at returning higher education institutions to their original premises and resuming full academic activity, noting that field visits are intended to assess the progress of the educational process and ensure its stability across universities.

He made the remarks during an inspection visit on Wednesday to Nile University in East Nile locality, Khartoum State.

The visiting delegation was received by the university's Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Omar Mohamed Abdullah, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Professor Suleiman Hussein, as well as a number of faculty members and students.

During the visit, the delegation toured several university facilities, including the anatomy laboratory, lecture halls, and laboratories, and received a briefing from the university administration on the progress of the academic process, academic activities, and services provided to students.

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The Minister praised the efforts exerted by the university administration, faculty members, and staff to ensure the continuity of studies despite the current challenges, reaffirming the ministry's commitment to supporting higher education institutions and enabling them to fully carry out their academic and scientific mission.

For its part, the administration of Nile University reaffirmed its commitment to continuing the educational process from its main campus in Khartoum State and providing a suitable learning environment for students, expressing appreciation for the ministerial delegation's visit and its interest in following developments on the ground and assessing the university's needs and requirements for the next phase.