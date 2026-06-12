Namibia: Pension Benefits Protected Under Fima

opinion

For many employees, pension benefits represent far more than money.

They represent years of service, financial sacrifice and, ultimately, retirement security.

For employers, however, pension benefits have at times also been viewed as a mechanism through which losses caused by employees could be recovered, particularly in cases involving allegations of theft, dishonesty, fraud or misconduct.

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Under Namibia's previous Pension Funds Act, the law expressly permitted this in certain circumstances. Under the Financial Institutions and Markets Act (FIMA), that legal position has materially changed. The change is significant, and both employers and employees would do well to understand it.

Under section 37D of the repealed Pension Funds Act, a retirement fund was permitted to deduct amounts owed by a member to an employer, where the loss arose from theft, dishonesty, fraud or misconduct, provided either that the employee admitted liability in writing or that the employer obtained judgement against the employee in court.

In practice, this meant that once an employee signed an acknowledgement of debt or written admission during disciplinary or internal proceedings, employers could pursue recovery directly against the employee's pension benefit. FIMA adopts a materially narrower and more protective approach.

Section 277 of FIMA permits only specifically regulated deductions from pension benefits. These include tax obligations, prescribed loans, guarantees linked to such loans, maintenance orders, medical aid subscriptions, funeral expenses and certain insurance premiums.

What is notably absent, however, is any provision permitting deductions from pension benefits in respect of theft, fraud, dishonesty or misconduct based on internal acknowledgements of debt, written admissions of liability, disciplinary findings or similar employer-driven processes.

This omission is significant and legally consequential. Under FIMA, no deductions may lawfully be effected against a member's pension benefit unless expressly permitted under section 277.

Employers, therefore, no longer have statutory authority to recover alleged losses directly from pension benefits through internal acknowledgements of debt, written admissions of liability, disciplinary outcomes or similar internal processes. Any recovery of losses by an employer must instead occur through independent legal proceedings before a competent court, separate and distinct from the administration of the member's pension benefit. Internal employment or disciplinary processes no longer create a lawful basis upon which retirement funds may deduct from pension benefits outside the limited circumstances expressly authorised under section 277. This is one of the more important, yet less discussed, developments introduced by FIMA. The exclusion of the previous "written admission of liability" mechanism reflects a deliberate legislative shift toward strengthening the protection afforded to retirement benefits.

The structure of Chapter 5 of FIMA itself supports this interpretation.

Section 274 expressly protects pension benefits from reduction, transfer, attachment or execution except where permitted by law, while section 277 creates limited statutory exceptions to that protection.

The legislative framework is, therefore, clear: retirement benefits enjoy statutory protection unless a deduction falls squarely within the narrow categories authorised by FIMA. There are understandable reasons why lawmakers moved away from the previous position. Employment relationships are seldom characterised by equal bargaining power.

Employees facing disciplinary proceedings, dismissal, criminal allegations or financial hardship may sign acknowledgements of debt or admissions of liability under considerable pressure and without fully appreciating the long-term implications for their retirement savings. In some instances, employees may simply seek to avoid dismissal, public embarrassment or criminal prosecution, even where disputes regarding liability still exist.

Retirement benefits are not ordinary assets. In many cases, pension savings represent an employee's final remaining financial safeguard after employment ends.

Once depleted, those savings may never realistically be restored before retirement.

FIMA, therefore, appears aimed at ensuring that pension benefits are not easily diminished through internal employer processes lacking independent judicial oversight. Importantly, FIMA does not remove an employer's right to recover losses caused by employee misconduct or fraud.

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Employers remain fully entitled to institute civil proceedings and obtain judgement where losses can be proven. What FIMA does is draw a clear legal distinction between internal employment processes and the statutory administration and protection of pension benefits. For retirement funds and trustees, the amendment is equally important.

Boards must now ensure that no deduction whatsoever is permitted unless it falls squarely within the deductions expressly authorised under section 277. Trustees are required to apply these statutory protections rigorously and ensure that pension benefits are administered strictly in accordance with FIMA. This strengthens governance and reduces the risk of unlawful deductions being effected against members' retirement savings.

From an employee protection perspective, the amendment reinforces an important principle: pension benefits deserve heightened legal protection

*Vincent Shimutwikeni is a retirement funds author and pension industry professional.