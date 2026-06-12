Namibia: Ehika, Renamo, Mk Eye Victories At Dino Vezepa Karita Open Tournament

A fierce battle is expected at the football semifinal encounters of the late Dino Vezepa Karita Open tournament, set for Bobby Sissing Stadium in Khomasdal on Sunday.

The remaining four teams eye nothing but a victory at the honorary tournament worth N$30 000.

In the first semifinal, Kasona Legend will face MK FC at 14h00 while Renamo Bucks will play against Ehika United from Otjimbingue in the second semifinal.

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New Era Sports desk caught with the team coaches who are optimistic about victories in the last quarter of the competition that attracted 26 football teams.

Leading the pack, Ehika United head coach Scara Fritz Kuzatjike said his team is aiming for nothing but victory against opponents.

"We started this competition well, and we defeated strong opponents in the name of Zula FC, Okanguindi FC and Polares FC. It was a tough battle, my players adapted and have nothing to fear," he said.

Kuzatjike added that the mood in the camp is positive and no serious injuries apart from his defender Suarez Katjiuanjo who is nursing.

Renamo Bucks' Seun Kamatjipose said the team looks good and the atmosphere in the camp is superb.

"We are more than ready, our focus is on winning the trophy," he said.

Kamatjipose added that his team has reinforced after two players Romeo Kasume and Bolly Tjitemisa.

"We have a great squad, only Rivaldo Prince who will not be with us due to other commitments but the arrival of Romeo from abroad and Bolly is an extra plus to our team," he said.

Michael Kayone of the MK FC said his team has been ready since last weekend and he saw winning the trophy already.

"The boys looks good, no injuries and those outside will be travelling tomorrow and join the squad. I have a strong belief that they will emerge and win the cup," he said, adding that the quality in the competition is remarkable and the organiser deserves recognition. -[email protected]