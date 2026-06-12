Namibia: Bank Windhoek U/21 Football Tourney Ready for Action

Bank Windhoek and the Ramblers Sport Club have confirmed the final line-up of teams for the 2026 Bank Windhoek Ramblers Under 21 Football tournament, setting the stage for an exciting month of youth football in Windhoek and Keetmanshoop.

Backed by a N$300 000 sponsorship, the tournament returns with renewed energy and a strong field of emerging talent ready to compete and take the next step in their football journeys.

This year's tournament will feature 14 teams, with six teams confirmed for Windhoek and eight for Keetmanshoop. The Windhoek line-up includes Ramblers, Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS), Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW), Kasaona Football Academy, Riverheights Football Academy, and Athletic Club Football Academy.

In Keetmanshoop, the participating teams are Keetmanshoop Soccer Academy, Theodore Football Club, Mariental Sport Club, Westside Football Club, Franz Beckenbauer Football Academy, Oranjemund Football Academy, Kaizen Football Academy, and Aroab Football Academy. With the teams now finalised, anticipation is building for a tournament that continues to grow in stature and serves as an important platform for identifying and nurturing the next generation of Namibian football talent.

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The top teams in both events will walk away with N$10 000 each, while the second-placed teams will receive N$7 500 and the third-placed teams N$5 000. The Windhoek matches will take place from Wednesday, 17 June to Saturday, 20 June, with weekday kick-offs at 17h30 and 19h30, and Saturday matches starting at 12h30 at the Ramblers Sport Club, Tunschel St, Pionierspark, in Windhoek.

The Keetmanshoop fixtures, which will take place at the J Stephanus Stadium at the Tseiblaagte residential area, will follow from Friday, 26 June to Sunday, 28 June, with matches kicking off at 09h00. As the countdown begins, the confirmed team line-up signals that all is set for another memorable tournament celebrating youth talent, sportsmanship, and the future of Namibian football.

Bank Windhoek's Head of Strategic Communication and Social Impact, Bronwyn Moody, said the confirmation of the teams marks an important milestone in the build-up to the tournament and reflects the growing strength of youth football in Namibia.

"The Bank Windhoek Ramblers U/21 Football Tournament is more than a sporting event; it is a meaningful investment in youth development, discipline, opportunity, and community pride. We look forward to seeing these young players showcase their talent and determination in what promises to be a highly competitive tournament once again," she said.

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A representative of the Ramblers Sport Club Executive Committee, Klaus van Niel, welcomed the finalisation of the participating teams and said the tournament is set to deliver quality football and valuable exposure for young athletes.

He noted that the competition has become a highlight on the local football calendar and encouraged supporters, families, and communities to attend in large numbers to cheer on the players. Entry to both tournament venues in Windhoek and Keetmanshoop will be free.