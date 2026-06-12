Namibia/South Africa: Tales of the Legends - Bidding Farewell to a Pair of a Great Men of Substance

Peddling on the name of the legendary South African football icon Ephraim 'Jomo' Sono, came at a heavy price. One was obligated by the name tag to perform at the highest level putting in faultless displays week in and week out in order to live up to the name.

Jomo' Nakanene, was a highly gifted fantastic versatile baller, who possessed all the required ingredients of a superstar in the making. Founder member of now defunct Kuisebmund outfit Red Fire, aka 'Ozohande', Jomo's preferred position was fullback, but the versatile baller could play in almost all positions on the field bar goalkeeping.

A brilliant overlapping fullback, the well-built tallish boy from Omatjete formed a telepathic combination with fellow fullback from the left side Simon 'Motwa' Mwandingi, marshalling the Birds' rock solid rearguard.

Having won almost every available silverware there was to be won with the flying Birds, it was time for a new challenge. The brother developed itchy feet disembarked from smooth sailing Omewa Yacht, only to resurface at Orwetoveni outfit Life Fighters en route to finding shelter with Katutura glamour football club African Stars in the city of bright lights (Windhoek).

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However, dislodging club legend fan favorite George Gariseb, was always going to be a Mount Kilimanjaro to scale. Nevertheless, despite few cameo roles the hard as nails free flowing fullback cemented himself as a vital bit-part cog in the star-studded Reds squad under the tutelage of no nonsense mentor Kella Kauta. He was chiefly used as a defensive midfielder.

A proud gold medalist courtesy of the Reds historical cup double in the maiden season of mixed race football in Apartheid South West Africa (SWA) in 1977. Stars were crowned undisputed champions on both the national league title and the coveted SWAFA Mainstay Cup.

Although 'Jomo' grew up in Windhoek's old location before trekking to Okakarara for continuation of his elementary education at the Waterberg Native School, the much adored soft spoken versatile fullback only rose to prominence when he joined Blue Waters' reserves. Some of his celebrated teammates were; 'Lemmy' Lazarus, Boy-Boy Ndjadila, Jekonia brothers Moripe and Riva, amongst others before he was elevated to the senior team.

'Jomo' cemented himself as a valuable squad member in the Birds nest becoming a regular starter for the amazing 'Blue Birds'. Elsewhere, after losing two of their most outstanding squad members; Mbuerendende Kamuserandu and Kaputji Kuhanga, to the Blue Waters, Life Fighters decided to pay the coastal poachers back in their own coin.

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The purple and white stripe outfit retaliated by dangling a juicy carrot in the baby face of the overlapping fullback, cajoled the hard as nails versatile fullback to exchange the freezing weather of the Atlantic Ocean for the hazy sunshine climate in the mountainous northern capital.

After two successful seasons with the ambitious Orwetoveni outfit, Stars came knocking on the door for his precious signature. Well, when the Reds tables an irresistible offer very few players if any, won't think twice about jumping on the bandwagon. The move provided the ideal platform to realize a long held dream to represent one of the most successful and perfectly administered teams in the business on the big stage.

Impressive resume:

Jomo' has represented the strong Western Invitational Eleven on three (3) different occasions against visiting teams from neighboring South Africa. The much travelled versatile fullback narrowly lost out for selection in the SWA Inter-Provincial Currie team.

Unfortunately, he was wrestling for a starting berth against the unplayable Sparta United FC midfielder Ivo de Gouveia. Respectfully, 'Jomo' will go down in history as one of the most accomplished athletes to have come out of the great Erongo region. May his soul rest in eternal peace in one piece.