Tanzania: Airtel Money Processes $196bn, Expands Inclusion

Dar es Salaam — More than 54 million customers across Africa are now using Airtel Money to save, borrow send and receive money, latest sustainability and corporate report, Airtel Africa has unveiled.

The report said Airtel Money processed transactions worth 196 billion US dollars during the 2025/26 financial year, as demand for mobile financial services continued to expand among individuals, families and small businesses underserved by traditional banking systems.

The company said digital finance is increasingly helping customers manage financial risks, cope with income volatility and invest in their futures through accessible savings payment and credit solutions.

Mobile money customer penetration rose to 29.5 per cent during the year as millions of people accessed formal financial services for the first time.

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According to the report, women accounted for 44.1 per cent of Airtel Money's customer base, highlighting the growing role of digital finance in advancing female economic participation and financial independence.

Across its markets, Airtel Money has become an essential platform for everyday financial transactions.

Customers use the service to receive remittances, pay school fees, access short-term credit and manage household expenses, while businesses increasingly rely on digital payments to reduce cash-handling risks and improve cash-flow management.

The company said digital financial services are creating opportunities beyond basic transactions by strengthening economic resilience and enabling broader participation in formal financial systems.

To support this growth, Airtel Africa continued investing heavily in network infrastructure and financial service distribution channels during the year.

The telecommunications group deployed more than 3,250 new infrastructure sites, bringing its total network footprint to 40,378 sites across Africa.

It also expanded its fibre network to approximately 81,900 kilometres and increased 4G population coverage to 75.6 per cent across 14 markets.

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The investments are aimed at improving connectivity and expanding access to digital services in both urban and rural communities.

Airtel Africa also expanded its Airtel Money agent network to 2.4 million agents, strengthening last-mile access to financial services for millions of customers.

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The agents play a critical role in connecting underserved communities to digital finance, particularly in areas where formal banking infrastructure remains limited.

According to the company, the rapid expansion of connectivity, data services and mobile financial solutions presents a significant opportunity for economic transformation across sub-Saharan Africa.

However, it stressed that sustainable growth depends on ensuring that services remain affordable, reliable and accessible to all segments of society.

The company said its strategy continues to focus on bridging both the digital and financial divide by connecting unserved populations and providing secure tools that support financial inclusion.

As mobile connectivity and digital finance become increasingly intertwined, Airtel Africa believes every new customer connected to its network and every new Airtel Money account opened contributes to broader social and economic development across the continent.

With transaction volumes continuing to rise and millions more Africans gaining access to financial services, the company sees digital finance as a key driver of inclusive growth and long-term economic empowerment.