South Africa: Different Clinics, Different Readiness. Inside the First Week of Gauteng's Lenacapavir Rollout

This week, clinics in some of the six provinces started the rollout of Lenacapavir (LEN), an injection that has been shown to be more than 96% effective in preventing HIV with just two jabs a year. Of the 360 designated sites, 133 are in Gauteng.

Three of our Gauteng-based community journalists visited clinics in their areas, and found the rollout is meeting communities at different levels of readiness.

This is what the first week of Gauteng's rollout looks like on the ground.

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Stratford Community Health Centre (CHC), Orange Farm

The clinic received 105 units of lenacapavir in May. By the end of launch day, it had administered 80 doses.

"My team had prepared well for the launch, and we are ready to continue even after the hype of the launch dies down," matron Fikile Dikolomela told Health-e News.

But she's concerned that clinical staff are expected to lead education and awareness outreach. "Orange Farm needs more field grounders who will do community engagements and dialogues around lenacapavir. It should not be a one-man show, but a community effort."

When Mpinane Mpata* from Orange Farm visited the clinic for family planning at the end of May, she heard that LEN would be launched soon. "We were invited by health promoters and counsellors. Today I am happy because I got my injection. I am glad that I will be among the HIV-free generation."

*Not her real name

Orange Farm Extension 7 Clinic

The clinic received 37 units in May. Sihle Manzini, clinic overseer, said internal challenges delayed the LEN rollout by a day at his facility.

A staff member, who asked not to be named, is concerned about the low level of stock available. "Once the word gets out that lenacapavir is available here, we will experience a huge influx. 37 units is nothing, it will finish on the spot," she told Health-e News. "I have engaged the Hillbrow distributing pharmacy to ask about the addition of stock, the office assured me that they will bring stock to top up".

Counsellors at the facility say they've been ready for the rollout since receiving training in March 2026. In preparation, they gave health talks in the community and at the clinic to recruit patients.

But one counsellor is concerned that the enthusiasm around LEN will add more pressure to a facility that is already overcrowded and understaffed. "Patients are happy and keen to take lenacapavir, but it is very difficult to choose who deserves it or not," she said.

Paddy Mofokeng* said she is open to taking LEN as it sounds more convenient than the daily oral HIV prevention pill. But she wants to see how others react to the jab before making a final choice.

*Not her real name

Imbalenhle clinic, Orange Farm

The clinic received 50 units of lenacapavir to kick off the roll-out.

"I was part of the clinicians who received training on lenacapavir. It's a good initiative from the government, it will unburden the stress from patients, particularly those who do not like daily pills," a nurse who asked not to be named told Health-e News. "However, I wish lenacapavir came with a dedicated nurse to administer it."

She said the clinic is severely short-staffed and she's burnt out.

"I am alone in my department. I see more than 60 patients daily. The roll-out is going to increase the influx of patients, which is just frustrating."

While Health-e News was at the clinic, three patients who wanted to get the LEN shot left, saying the wait was too long.

The matron was ready to administer the injections, but the pharmacist couldn't release the needed units from the pharmacy. She said she was not trained on the system that syncs facility LEN records with the national database. After a long struggle to figure out what to do, the pharmacist contacted the Hillbrow distributing pharmacy. She was told to release the needed units and record them manually.

Matobela acknowledges systemic challenges that may leave patients frustrated. "But I believe it will get better as we continue with the processes; it's still early days."

Monica Matobela, the matron at Imbalenhle clinic, insists that her facility was well prepared. "I had communicated with counsellors to book patients who were ready to get their jab while we waited for the official launch. Twenty-seven patients are booked already and will be contacted today to come for their shots."

Despite the glitches, many patients Health-e News spoke with were happy to learn about the arrival of LEN in Orange Farm. Some were even ready to take it on the spot.

Mpale Chokwa* was the first patient to get the injection at Imbalenhle. "I came for family planning, but when I heard that it's available, I took it on the spot," she says. "I knew about lenacapavir. I heard about it on the radio. I was sceptical about side effects, but when the matron explained it to me, it sounded safe."

* Not her real name

Maria Rantho CHC, Soshanguve

The rollout began with five patients - four women and one man.

The man, who asked not to be named, said he didn't expect the rollout to begin on time.

"To be honest, I didn't think the government would deliver on time without interruptions. I was expecting delays and excuses. However, I'm still surprised to be the first, and I'm really happy that I'm sorted for the next six months," he said.

He spoke openly about why he was there. "I don't live with my partner full-time. Sexual infections are endless, and partners aren't trustworthy. I don't know if she has other sexual partners."

A health care worker ran an awareness campaign for patients waiting in the queue.

"Greetings everyone. Do you see the injection I have in my hand? It is called lenacapavir. It is for HIV prevention. It is available here for free."

She explained the service is available to everyone, regardless of size, gender or age, as long as they meet eligibility criteria and test negative for HIV.

Soshanguve Clinic 2, Block G

The clinic received 20 doses of LEN, but in-house training has not been completed.

Walk-ins arriving at the clinic were being turned away. Most were students from a nearby university and college, who were advised to return in a month.

A senior staff member told Health-e News that when they were ready to administer the shots, certain groups would be prioritised. "Our first priority is going to be the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer LGBTQ+ community, breastfeeding mothers, and pregnant women when we begin rolling it out," she said.

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Excited to get the LEN jab

"I heard about lenacapavir on the radio. I am happy to learn that it is available in my healthcare facility. Immediately after my consultations, I am going to meet the matron and ask how I can get it"- Josphine Moloi (50)

"It is my first time hearing about it today, but I am ready to take it. I am getting my jab today." -Elsie Nkambule (52)

"I wish I could scream to the world and let them know I am one of the future HIV-free society. I have offloaded the pressure of the exposure of this killer disease. The disappointing element about LEN is we that were told to keep using protection for sexually transmitted infections, as LEN is for HIV and a condom is for STIs. I thought LEN would rest the condom for me to have the natural sexual pleasure."-Dipuo, mother of three.

"Honestly speaking, I was not even aware of my health status. I queued for the tests, where they even gave a bit of counselling. I was taken through screening and measures to follow after the much-awaited jab. This is a dream come true, and I am now part of the HIV- free society. We were also advised that we are not supposed to act recklessly."-Gwen - Health-e News

What has the LEN rollout been like at your local clinic? Have you received the LEN jab? Let us know your experience in the comment section below or email us at editor@health-e.org.za Your story may inform our follow-up reporting.