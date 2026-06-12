Sudanese Embassy in Moscow Marks 70 Years of Diplomatic Relations Between Sudan and Russia

MOSCOW, June 11, 2026 (SUNA) -- The Embassy of the Republic of Sudan in the Russian Federation held the official ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Sudan and Russia at the Foreign Literature Library in Moscow, in the presence of a large official and diplomatic gathering.

The event was attended by the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, a representative of the State Duma (Russian Parliament), a representative of the Government of Saint Petersburg, as well as senior Russian officials representing government institutions. It also brought together Arab, African and foreign ambassadors, military and technical attachés, diplomats, researchers, and academics.

In his keynote address, Sudan's Ambassador to the Russian Federation, Mohamed El-Ghazali Siraj, conveyed the greetings of General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), to Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as the greetings of Foreign Minister Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salim to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the occasion of the anniversary.

He welcomed the guests and affirmed that Sudanese-Russian relations represent a model of cooperation based on mutual respect and shared interests.

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The Ambassador reviewed the trajectory of bilateral relations over seven decades, highlighting their continuous development in political, economic, cultural, and educational fields, and noting that both countries have succeeded in building a solid partnership grounded in trust and mutual understanding.

He reaffirmed Sudan's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Russia in ways that serve the interests of both friendly peoples and support stability and development. He also expressed the gratitude of the Government and people of Sudan for Russia's supportive positions since the beginning of the war, particularly its defence of Sudan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

For his part, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister praised the strength of historical relations between the two countries and Moscow's commitment to developing them across various fields. He referred to Soviet contributions to development in Sudan, noting that Russia continues the same approach of constructive cooperation and coordination in international forums. He also highlighted the work of the joint ministerial committee and the projects proposed to strengthen bilateral relations, stressing that the anniversary serves as an impetus to further advance ties.

A representative of the Russian State Duma, Angelika Glazkova, also praised Sudanese-Russian relations and the importance of expanding areas of cooperation, stating that the State Duma supports Sudan and its sovereignty.

The Director of the Foreign Literature Library welcomed the attendees and stressed the importance of cultural and knowledge exchange in strengthening rapprochement between peoples, noting that the library was honoured to host Sudan Cultural Days as part of the 70th anniversary celebrations. She described the events as successful and expressed appreciation to the Sudanese Embassy for choosing the venue.

Nizami Mamyshev delivered a message from Alexander Dmitrievich Beglov, Governor of Saint Petersburg, conveying the city's congratulations on the occasion. The message reaffirmed the depth of Sudanese-Russian relations and the importance of strengthening partnership and cooperation between institutions and cities in both countries. It noted that preparations are underway to establish twinning and partnership relations between Saint Petersburg and Port Sudan, which would provide a strong boost to cooperation in logistics, industry, culture, and healthcare.

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During the ceremony, Ambassador Siraj presented a commemorative gift to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in recognition of his role in supporting bilateral relations, which was received on his behalf by the Deputy Foreign Minister. He also received a gift from Minister Lavrov on the occasion.

The event concluded with a cultural programme reflecting the depth of cultural exchange between the two countries, featuring Sudanese folklores, as well as performances by Russian children singing Sudanese songs in Arabic alongside traditional Russian songs, which received wide audience appreciation and engagement.

The ceremony witnessed significant diplomatic and public attendance, reflecting the standing of Sudanese-Russian relations and the depth of historical and cultural ties between the two friendly peoples, in an occasion that reaffirmed both countries' commitment to further strengthening cooperation and partnership in the years ahead.