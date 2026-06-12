Malawi: Wp225 - Corruption Perceptions and Democratic Attitudes: Micro-Level Evidence From Malawi

Perceived graft reduces trust and satisfaction, but not support for democracy.

Abstract

Perceptions of corruption are widely recognised as a corrosive force in democratic governance, eroding institutional trust and diminishing satisfaction with democratic performance. Yet empirical evidence on these dynamics remains limited in sub-Saharan Africa, particularly at the micro level. This study addresses this gap by examining how corruption perceptions are associated with institutional trust and democratic attitudes in Malawi, using Afrobarometer Round 10 (2024) data from a nationally representative sample of 1,200 adults. The analysis employs ordinary least squares regression for an institutional trust index, ordered logistic regression for satisfaction with democracy, and logistic regression for normative preference for democracy, controlling for socioeconomic and demographic factors. The findings show that higher perceived corruption is associated with lower trust in key institutions such as the president, Parliament, police, courts, and local councils, as well as lower satisfaction with democracy. However, corruption perceptions are not significantly associated with normative support for democracy as a preferred system. These findings align with broader African patterns where corruption undermines perceived democratic performance without immediately eroding abstract democratic ideals. They extend theories of political legitimacy by highlighting how corruption acts as a mechanism for trust erosion in fragile democracies, with implications for anti-corruption policies aimed at bolstering institutional credibility and democratic consolidation in Malawi.

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Chilombo Kumbukani Wonderford Chilombo Kumbukani Wonderford is a research intern.