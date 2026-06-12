Kenya: NLP Leader Gives Govt Two-Week Ultimatum Over Rising Killings in Farmer-Herder Clashes

Nairobi — National Liberal Party leader Dr. Augustus Kyalo Muli has given the government a two-week ultimatum to address the rising wave of killings and insecurity in Kitui County, warning of fresh demonstrations if authorities the state fails to take decisive action.

Muli issued the warning while leading a peaceful procession through Kitui Town, where residents marched to demand urgent intervention from the Ministry of Interior and National Administration over what they described as a worsening security crisis.

The ultimatum comes amid growing concern over a string of brutal killings blamed on armed camel herders that have shaken the county in recent days.

Addressing demonstrators, Muli accused the government of failing in its constitutional obligation to protect lives and property and called for immediate measures to restore security across Kitui County.

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He said residents would not remain silent as innocent lives continue to be lost and urged security agencies to move swiftly to identify, arrest and prosecute those behind the killings.

His remarks come just days after the bodies of four unidentified men were exhumed in Tyaa, Mwingi, and transferred to the Nairobi City Mortuary as investigations into the deaths continue.

The discovery followed a series of separate incidents in which five women were found murdered in Kitui Central Sub-County, heightening fear among residents and raising concerns about the effectiveness of security operations in the area.

Other leaders who joined the demonstration, including National Liberal Party Secretary-General Ishmael K'oyoo, maintained that every Kenyan has a constitutional right to security regardless of political affiliation, ethnicity or place of residence.

The leaders also demanded thorough investigations into the recent killings and called for those responsible to be arrested and prosecuted within the two-week ultimatum period.