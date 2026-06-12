Kenya: Govt Clarifies Kuwait Has Not Imposed New Ban On Kenyan Workers

Nairobi — The government has dismissed reports that Kuwait has imposed a new ban on Kenyan workers, clarifying that recent changes announced by Kuwaiti authorities do not amount to fresh restrictions on the recruitment of Kenyans.

Labour and Skills Development Principal Secretary Shadrack Mwadime said reports suggesting that Kuwait had barred the recruitment of domestic workers from Kenya were based on a misinterpretation of a recent communication issued by the Gulf nation.

The clarification follows widespread media reports claiming that Kenya had been added to a list of countries from which domestic workers cannot be recruited into Kuwait.

He noted Kenya voluntarily suspended the deployment of domestic workers to Kuwait nearly a decade ago, and that position remains unchanged.

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"The recent communication by the Kuwaiti authorities does not constitute a new restriction on Kenya. Rather, it reflects the existing operational and regulatory framework governing domestic worker recruitment in Kuwait," the statement said.

The Labour Ministry emphasized that the development should not be viewed as a new policy action targeting Kenya or Kenyan workers, but rather as a continuation of the long-standing status quo governing the domestic labour sector.

The government disclosed that Kenya and Kuwait are engaged in consultations aimed at establishing a bilateral framework to regulate the domestic labour sector.

Ongoing discussions are expected to develop mutually agreed procedures, safeguards and mechanisms to facilitate future cooperation.

The ministry further clarified that the restrictions apply only to domestic workers and do not affect other categories of Kenyan professionals seeking employment opportunities in Kuwait.

"All other categories of Kenyan workers remain eligible to pursue employment opportunities in Kuwait in accordance with the laws and regulations of both countries," the statement said.

The government described Kuwait as an important and growing destination for Kenyan migrant labour, noting that increasing numbers of Kenyans have secured employment across various sectors in recent years.

Officials said ongoing engagements between Nairobi and Kuwait City are aimed at strengthening safe, orderly and mutually beneficial labour mobility arrangements while safeguarding the welfare of Kenyan workers abroad.

The clarification comes amid growing public concern over overseas employment opportunities for Kenyans, particularly in the Gulf region, which remains a key destination for migrant workers seeking jobs abroad.