South Africa: Public Comment Period Into Draft Public Procurement Regulations Extended

National Treasury has announced the public comment period of the draft General Public Procurement Regulations, 2026, to run until 15 July 2026.

This as it published the draft regulations for public comment in terms of section 63(1) of the Public Procurement Act, 2024 (Act No. 28 of 2024), in Government Gazette Number 54528 on 16 April 2026.

"The date for the submission of the comments was 60 days from the date of publication. However, due to requests for the extension of this timeframe and recognising the complexities of these regulations, the Minister of Finance has determined it appropriate to allow for an extended period of a further 30 days to afford the public to submit comment and input," it said.

At the time, Treasury said the regulations are necessary to bring into effect the Public Procurement Act, 2024, which was assented to by the President on 18 July 2024 and published in the Government Gazette on 23 July 2024.

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President Cyril Ramaphosa assented the act that aims to create a single framework that regulates public procurement.

READ | Procuring for a better SA

In its statement this week, Treasury said the revised due date for submissions is 15 July 2026.

The draft regulations and the notices can be accessed on the National Treasury website: https://www.treasury.gov.za/legislation/regulations/default.aspx .

Written comments on the draft General Public Procurement Regulations, 2026 must be submitted to: DraftGeneralProcurementRegulations@treasury.gov.za.