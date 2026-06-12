South Africa: Abrahams to Highlight Government-Industry Drive to Boost Manufacturing

As part of efforts to strengthen partnerships between government and the manufacturing sector, Trade, Industry and Competition Deputy Minister Alexandra Abrahams will deliver the keynote address at the KwaZulu-Natal Clothing and Textile Cluster's (KZNCTC) 20th Anniversary Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Durban next week.

"The engagement forms part of Abrahams' ongoing commitment to supporting economic growth, investment and job creation through a stronger and more competitive manufacturing sector," the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) said in a statement.

The dtic said the engagement also reflects government's focus on partnering with industry to unlock opportunities for local businesses, strengthen value chains and expand employment opportunities.

The anniversary will bring together manufacturers, retailers, industry leaders and sector stakeholders to reflect on the progress achieved over the past 20 years and to explore opportunities to grow the sector's contribution to investment, employment and economic development.

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Abrahams' participation underscores the importance of the manufacturing sector in advancing government's shared priority of growing the economy and creating jobs.

It also highlights the value of industry-led partnerships that deliver practical benefits for businesses, workers and communities.

The event will take place next Wednesday at the Toyota Wessels Institute of Manufacturing Studies (TWIMS) in Kloof.

Key themes that Abrahams will highlight include strengthening local economic development through competitive manufacturing industries, supporting business growth, investment and export opportunities, and enhancing productivity, innovation and competitiveness across the sector, amongst others.

The KZNCTC is an industry-led public-private partnership focused on improving the competitiveness, sustainability and resilience of the clothing, textile, footwear and leather manufacturing sector in KwaZulu-Natal.

Over the past two decades, the cluster has worked with retailers, manufacturers, small businesses and public sector partners to support productivity improvements, skills development, supplier growth and industry collaboration.