South Africa: Comrades Marathon Road Closures Announced Ahead of Race Day

The eThekwini Municipality has advised the public of road closures ahead of the 99th Comrades Marathon on Sunday.

According to the city, 21 600 athletes will take part in the event, while an estimated 65 000 spectators are expected to travel from across South Africa and abroad to witness the Ultimate Human Race.

This year's event is an "up run", with runners making the challenging journey from Durban to Pietermaritzburg.

The following roads will be closed on Sunday, 14 June:

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Dr Pixley KaSeme Street

Joseph Nduli Road

N3 West Off-Ramp to King Cetshwayo Highway contra-flow via 45th Cutting to the M13 and Cowies Hill

Josiah Gumede Road, Pinetown

M13 through Kloof, Gillitts and Old Main Road into Hillcrest

R103 towards Cato Ridge via Doonrug Road

All affected roads will reopen once the last runner has passed through each area.

The city said the Comrades Marathon remains a significant economic driver for eThekwini, attracting thousands of visitors whose spending boosts the local economy through accommodation, transport, hospitality, retail and tourism-related activities.

It added that small businesses are expected to benefit from the influx of visitors over the marathon weekend, with about 1 300 temporary job opportunities anticipated.

To ensure the city is fully prepared for the event, a comprehensive operational plan has been activated as part of eThekwini Municipality's readiness programme.

The plan is being coordinated across multiple municipal directorates to ensure a clean, safe and welcoming environment for athletes, supporters and visitors.

Teams from the Waste Management Directorate are working diligently to maintain cleanliness along the race route and in key public areas.

The Directorate has been appointed as the official waste management service provider for the Comrades Marathon.

On race day, cleaning teams will be deployed along the eThekwini section of the route, from the starting point at Durban City Hall to Cato Ridge (R103), to facilitate the efficient collection and disposal of waste and recyclable materials.

Waste receptacles will also be strategically positioned along the route to encourage responsible waste disposal by spectators.