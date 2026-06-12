South Africa: BMA Officials Intercepts Nine Bangladeshi Nationals Using Fraudulent Passports

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato; has commended BMA immigration officials for intercepting nine Bangladeshi nationals on Thursday morning at OR Tambo International Airport, who attempted to enter South Africa using fraudulent travel documents and Indian passports.

The interception occurred during immigration processing when BMA officials detected irregularities in the travel documents presented by the travellers.

Preliminary investigations revealed that all nine individuals were in possession of fraudulent South African visas purportedly issued by the South African High Commission in New Delhi, India.

Of the nine travellers, three females were travelling on ordinary Bangladeshi passports, while six males initially presented fraudulent Indian passports. Upon further questioning and verification, the six males subsequently produced their Bangladeshi passports.

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Masiapato said the interception demonstrates the increasing sophistication of transnational document fraud syndicates and underscores the importance of maintaining robust border security measures.

"The detection of these fraudulent visas and passports is a testament to the vigilance, expertise, and commitment of BMA officials who continue to safeguard the integrity of South Africa's borders.

"Criminal syndicates are constantly devising new methods to circumvent immigration controls, but our officials remain alert and equipped to identify fraudulent documentation and prevent unlawful entry into the country," Masiapato said.

Following the verification process, all nine individuals were refused entry into South Africa in accordance with the Immigration Act and relevant border management protocols.

Arrangements were subsequently made to facilitate their return to Bangladesh.

Masiapato emphasised that the BMA remains resolute in its efforts to combat document fraud, human smuggling, and other forms of transnational organised crime that threaten national security and the integrity of South Africa's immigration system.

"This interception sends a clear message that South Africa's ports of entry are protected by a capable and vigilant Border Management Authority.

"We will continue to strengthen our detection capabilities, enhance intelligence-led operations, and collaborate with domestic and international partners to dismantle criminal networks involved in document fraud and illegal migration," he said.

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The Commissioner further noted that investigations are underway to determine the origin of the fraudulent visas and passports and whether the individuals are linked to broader criminal syndicates operating across international borders.

The BMA remains committed to facilitating legitimate travel while ensuring that all persons entering and departing South Africa comply with the country's immigration laws and border management requirements.