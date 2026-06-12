South Africa: Cold Front Brings Cold Conditions to Parts of Western Cape and Northern Cape

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has forecast very cold, wet and windy conditions for the southern parts of the Namakwa District in the Northern Cape and the Witzenberg Municipality in the Western Cape on Friday.

The conditions are linked to a cold front expected to bring significant rainfall.

"This system is expected to cause a significant drop in daytime temperatures, with maximum temperatures ranging between 08 and 10°C in parts of the southern Namakwa District in the Northern Cape, as well as the Witzenberg Municipality in the Western Cape. The public and farmers are advised to prepare for very cold, wet and windy conditions," SAWS said.

The combination of very cold, wet and windy weather may result in a wind chill factor, making temperatures feel colder than the measured values. Vulnerable livestock and crops could also be affected.

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There is also a risk of hypothermia for people exposed to the extreme cold.

SAWS has also issued a Yellow Level 1 warning for damaging winds, which could result in localised damage to formal and informal settlements, fallen trees, and power and communication disruptions in parts of the north-eastern Eastern Cape.

According to SAWS, a cold front is expected to make landfall over the Western Cape.

Ahead of the system, northerly to north-westerly winds are expected over the interior of the province. These winds are likely to become strong over the Chris Hani and Joe Gqabi district municipalities, with gusts of between 70 and 80 km/h.

Meanwhile, the extended forecast for Saturday and Sunday indicates partly cloudy and cold to cool conditions, with isolated showers and rain in some areas, becoming scattered over the south-west.