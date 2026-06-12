South Africa: Treasury Provides Update On Funding Programme

South Africa has successfully achieved its budgeted foreign currency funding requirement for the 2026/27 fiscal year, National Treasury has said.

"The foreign funding programme, amounting to approximately US$3.2 billion, has been fully funded through concessional financing secured from development finance institutions and multilateral development banks," Treasury said in a statement.

In Wednesday's statement, Treasury said no additional foreign currency funding will be raised during the remainder of the 2026/27 fiscal year.

"Accordingly, no further Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for foreign currency funding will be issued for the balance of the current fiscal year. The funding process is expected to resume in the 2027/28 fiscal year, subject to government funding requirements, market conditions and the approved borrowing strategy."

It added that in line with the government's foreign funding strategy, concessional financing remains the preferred source of foreign currency funding where available and appropriate, given its favourable pricing, longer maturities, grace periods and overall contribution to prudent debt management.

"National Treasury remains committed to prudent debt and risk management and will continue to engage market participants and provide updates as necessary," it said.