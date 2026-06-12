South Africa: Free State Health Opens New Facility, Increasing Access for Children

The Free State Department of Health is expanding access to minimally invasive cardiac care for children with the opening of the Paediatric Cardiology Catheterisation Laboratory at Universitas Academic Hospital.

The digitally enabled state-of-the-art facility will serve children from the Free State and neighbouring provinces.

"This milestone shows our commitment to quality care through digitisation and advanced health technology - bringing safer, faster, closer-to-home services for our children," provincial Health MEC Monyatso Mahlatsi said.

The lab boasts diagnostic speed, procedural safety and continuity of care, while strengthening specialist training in the province.

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Other digital and technological interventions aimed at boosting the province's healthcare system include:

Digitisation at scale: HMS² (Health Management System 2) is an integrated, in-house Electronic Medical Records System. It is now live in 19 of 33 hospitals; EMR rollout improving documentation, handovers and data-driven decisions.

Imaging modernisation: Province-wide replacement of obsolete radiology equipment and PACS (R100 million) for faster, secure imaging.

UAH paediatric cath lab: Opened 9 June 2026 (R33 million) to deliver high-precision, minimally invasive cardiac interventions for children.

Adult cardiac and image-guided care: Commissioning adult catheterisation labs (R51 million) and interventional radiology (R28 million) this year.

Advanced imaging: New MRI for Pelonomi (R28 million) and a cutting-edge PET-CT at UAH strengthening oncology diagnostics.

Surgical innovation: Versius Surgical Robotic System at UAH enabling precise, minimally invasive surgery.

Newborn care: PEA POD technology supporting early detection and management needs in neonates.

Maternal care: New Pelonomi maternity ward equipped with R60 million in advanced theatre technology.

The Impact derived from these health technologies include: