South Africa: Ethekwini Tourism Sector Rebounds As Visitor Numbers Rise

With its year-round warm weather, golden beaches and rich cultural heritage, eThekwini continues to strengthen its position as a leading tourism destination, attracting growing numbers of visitors to the city.

According to eThekwini Municipality Mayor Cyril Xaba, during the 2025 festive season the city recorded approximately 1.2 million visitors, while accommodation occupancy increased to 77%, up from 72% in 2024.

"Tourism spending during this period also rose from R2.2 billion to R2.7 billion, representing a 24% increase. The city was recently ranked 14th among the world's best places to travel in 2026 by Time Out Worldwide, demonstrating that our tourism sector is firmly on an upward trajectory," Xaba said on Thursday

He attributed this sharp increase in visitor numbers to, among other factors, the opening of all 23 bathing beaches.

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"This was made possible by the extensive work undertaken to repair and upgrade sanitation infrastructure across the city, improving licence compliance, capacity and effluent quality," the Mayor said.

He was speaking at a media roundtable, where he outlined the progress of the Presidential eThekwini Working Group (PeWG).

The Presidential eThekwini Working Group was established to coordinate and accelerate interventions aimed at addressing key developmental, infrastructure, economic and service-delivery challenges within the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality.

The Working Group also seeks to strengthen collaboration between national, provincial and local government, while ensuring improved communication and stakeholder engagement on progress made.

Rejuvenating the inner city

The Mayor said efforts to rejuvenate the inner city are well on track with the municipality rehabilitating major road networks within the CBD.

Roads already completed include Sandile Thusi Road, Smiso Nkwanyana Road, Masabalala Yengwa Avenue, Soldiers Way, Market Road and Margaret Mncadi Avenue. Currently, we are refurbishing Dr Pixley Ka Seme Street previously known as West Street.

Significant progress has also been made in repairing and upgrading road infrastructure damaged by recurring floods. Completed projects include the R20 million Tshelimnyama Bridge, R40 million Phoenix Industrial Park Bridge, R47 million Coedmore Bridge Road upgrade and R70 million Blundell Road Bridge in Shallcross.