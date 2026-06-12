South Africa: Chin Up, Bafana Bafana

While they had a disappointing start in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opening game, government has commended Bafana Bafana following their match against Mexico on Thursday night.

"Government commends Bafana Bafana for their spirited performance in their opening match against Mexico in the FIFA World Cup. While the final score was not what the nation had hoped for, the team represented South Africa with unity, determination, and a sense of pride on the world's biggest stage," Acting government spokesperson, Nomonde Mnukwa said.

This as the national senior men's team suffered a 2-0 loss to Mexico at the at the iconic Estadio Azteca.

"We encourage the team, coaching staff and support team to remain focussed and confident as they prepare for the remaining matches in the group stage. Together, we can inspire our team to greater heights; South Africans are urged to rally behind our boys and cheer them on as they carry the hope of the nation," she said in a statement issued by the Government Communication and Information System.

Mnukwa urged South Africans to wear their green and gold on Bafana Fridays and continue to stand united behind the national team throughout their FIFA World Cup journey.

"South Africa remains proud of Bafana Bafana and believes in their ability to bounce back stronger," she said.

The senior men's team will face Czechia in their next match in Atlanta on Thursday, 18 June 2026.