South Africa: SAPS Warns Against Buying or Selling Goods Through Online Platforms

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has warned community members to be vigilant when buying or selling goods through online platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and other online trading sites.

The warning follows a carjacking and armed robbery incident reported in Motherwell on Wednesday, at approximately 07:00.

According to reports, a complainant and two friends travelled to Mdundu Street, NU6, Motherwell, after responding to a Facebook Marketplace advertisement for a vehicle.

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Upon arriving at the address, the person who had allegedly communicated with the complainant via Facebook informed them that the vehicle was parked inside the yard.

"As the victims entered the premises to inspect the vehicle, they were confronted by armed suspects who allegedly assaulted them, robbed them of cash and cellular phones and fled with the complainant's white Kia Sportage," the police said in a statement.

Criminals are increasingly using online marketplaces to target unsuspecting buyers and sellers by advertising non-existent goods or arranging meetings in secluded areas where victims can be robbed.

The SAPS urges the public to take the following precautions when conducting transactions through online marketplaces:

· Meet in public places with high visibility and pedestrian traffic.

· Avoid travelling to unfamiliar areas or private residences to view or purchase items.

· Never carry large amounts of cash to a transaction.

· Consider meeting at a police station or another secure public venue.

· Do not enter homes, garages, yards or secluded locations to inspect items.

· Inform a family member or friend of your destination and expected return time.

· Verify the identity and contact details of the person you are meeting.

· Be wary of deals that appear significantly cheaper than market value.

· When selling items, avoid inviting strangers to your home and rather arrange meetings in safe public locations.

· Trust your instincts and leave immediately if a situation appears suspicious.

The SAPS appeals to community members to remain alert and report suspicious activity or criminal incidents to their nearest police station or the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

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"The safety of our communities remains a priority, and members of the public are encouraged to take proactive steps to protect themselves when conducting online transactions," the police said.