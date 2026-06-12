Nigeria: 'Arridex's 3d Manufacturing Bold Move Towards Nigeria Industrial Innovation'

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the Arridex Group's multi-technology industrial 3D manufacturing facility as a bold steps towards industrial innovation, advanced manufacturing, and economic transformation in Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu stated this yesterday when he officially commissioned Arridex Omnifactory, which is West Africa's first multi-technology industrial additive manufacturing facility in Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Arridex serves clients across oil and gas, maritime, manufacturing, defence, aerospace, and construction.

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He said that the "factory represents bold steps towards industrial innovation, advanced manufacturing, and economic transformation, not only in Lagos State, but in our country.

"This factory strengthens industry and industrial capabilities. It contributes meaningfully to the prosperity of Lagos, Nigeria."

He said that the factory, which is West Africa's first multi-technology industrial and digital manufacturing facility.

"By bringing together cutting-edge technologies from the production of industrial components and spare parts, this facility demonstrates what is possible when vision, innovation, and indigenous expertise all come together," he said.

The governor said that for far too long, Nigeria, and indeed the wider African continent, has depended on sources outside the country and Africa for components and spare parts, which has often exposed Nigeria to the vagaries of unpredictable supply chain disruption.

The Chief Executive Officer of Arridex Group, Mr. Kayode Adeleke, in his welcome address, said that the Omnifactory would help to reduce Africa's dependence on fragile global supply chains by enabling local production, faster innovation, and greater industrial self-sufficiency.

Adeleke said that the Arridex Group, formerly known as RussellSmith Group, "exist to prove a simple truth: Africa does not only consume what the world makes. Africa can make it to global standard, and supply the world.