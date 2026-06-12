Nigeria: United Nigeria Airlines Celebrates Democracy Day

Rising domestic carrier, United Nigeria Airlines, has joined the nation in commemorating June 12, Nigeria's official Democracy Day by supporting Kalakiri, the latest Nigerian movie whose central theme is the celebration of democracy and national unity.

The airline said its partnership with the film was a deliberate and values-driven decision, citing the movie's powerful theme of unity as a natural fit for the brand.

Viewers who watch Kalakiri in Nigerian cinemas on Friday, June 12 will have the chance to enter a special prize draw with a grand prize of one round-trip premium (business class) ticket on United Nigeria Airlines to any destination served by the airline within Nigeria. The second prize winner will receive a round-trip economy class ticket to any domestic destination served by United Nigeria Airlines. In addition, all moviegoers who watch Kalakiri and present their cinema ticket will enjoy a 10 per cent discount on any United Nigeria Airlines ticket purchase.

Speaking on the partnership, United Nigeria Airlines' Chief Commercial Officer, Dayo Olawuyi, said: "June 12 is a reminder of the sacrifices made for the freedom and unity we enjoy today. Supporting Kalakiri is our way of honouring that legacy. As an airline that connects every corner of this nation and unites people of all tribes, we believe strongly in the power of storytelling to reinforce what holds us together as a people. This film does exactly that, and we are proud to stand behind it."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The airline's Marketing Manager, Ebele Nebolisa-Mokaogwu, echoed that sentiment, pointing to the film's alignment with the company's core mission. "We also fly to unite cultures and unite people, and we see that this aligns with us, where the film is trying to unite Nigerians through democracy," she said, adding that Kalakiri is currently showing in cinemas nationwide.