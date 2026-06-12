Uganda: After 11-Year Wait, Construction of Shs20 Billion Wakiso Market Finally Begins

The long-awaited construction of Wakiso Central Daily Market has finally commenced, 11 years after President Museveni first pledged to establish a modern market for traders in the district.

The Shs20.3 billion project, which is being implemented under the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area Urban Development Programme (GKMA-UDP), was officially launched during a groundbreaking ceremony attended by government and district leaders.

The development was welcomed by traders who have spent years operating in congested and inadequate conditions while waiting for the promised market to become a reality.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Under Secretary in the Ministry of Greater Kampala Metropolitan Affairs, Monica Edemacu, used the occasion to caution local governments against delays in implementing government-funded projects, warning that poor absorption of funds has in the past forced government to redirect resources meant for critical infrastructure.

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"Government has on several occasions been forced to recall funds because some districts fail to implement projects within the required timelines. This affects key infrastructure such as roads, markets and drainage systems, which are vital for community development," Edemacu said.

Her remarks come as government continues to invest heavily in urban infrastructure under the GKMA-UDP programme, which aims to improve service delivery and support economic growth across the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area.

Edemacu also warned contractors against exploiting local communities through delayed or non-payment of workers recruited for project activities.

"It is wrong for contractors to hire local people and then deny them payment. Contractors should treat citizens fairly and respect the communities where they are working," she said.

The Minister of State for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Kabuye Kyofatogabye, urged traders to prepare to make the most of the new facility by maintaining proper hygiene and professional standards once construction is completed.

"A clean market attracts customers. Vendors, especially those dealing in food, should maintain personal hygiene and keep their workspaces clean to encourage more people to buy from the market," Kyofatogabye said.

He also encouraged traders to dress smartly and maintain a professional appearance to improve customer confidence and enhance the image of the market.

Wakiso District Chairperson Ian Kyeyune called on the contractor to deliver quality work that reflects the scale of government investment being made in the project.

"We want a market that will serve traders for many years. The contractor must deliver quality work that matches the investment government is making," Kyeyune said.

Meanwhile, Wakiso District Chief Administrative Officer Mark Jude Bukenya warned against the illegal allocation of market stalls, saying any individuals found engaging in the practice would face legal action.

"Anyone found engaging in the illegal allocation of stalls will face the full force of the law. Traders should report any individuals demanding money or claiming authority to allocate spaces," Bukenya warned.

The market is being constructed by Techno Three Uganda Limited and is expected to be completed within 12 months.

Once completed, the modern facility will feature parking areas, a vocational training centre, a childcare facility, salons and other amenities designed to improve working conditions and enhance business operations for traders.

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The market is expected to ease congestion, improve sanitation and provide a safer and more organised trading environment for hundreds of vendors.

Traders expressed optimism that the project would transform business in the area and improve livelihoods.

"We have been operating in cramped conditions for many years. We are happy that construction has finally started and we hope the contractor completes the work on time," one trader said.

To pave the way for construction, vendors have been relocated to a temporary site where they will operate free of charge for one and a half years while the market is being built.

The Wakiso Central Daily Market project is among several infrastructure investments being undertaken under the GKMA-UDP programme as government seeks to modernise urban centres, improve service delivery and stimulate economic activity within the rapidly expanding Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area.