Uganda: Persons With Albinism Call for Increased Employment Opportunities in Public Sector

Persons with albinism have called on government to take a leading role in ending discrimination by increasing employment opportunities for them in public institutions.

The appeal was made by Doreen Nawejje Mayanja, Executive Director of Women and Children with Albinism in Uganda, during celebrations to mark International Albinism Awareness Day held at Wakiso District headquarters ahead of the June 13 commemoration.

Nawejje said that despite ongoing efforts to promote inclusion, persons with albinism continue to face widespread discrimination and social exclusion.

"The government should lead by example by employing more people with albinism in its offices. When Ugandans see us working in government institutions, it will help change negative perceptions and encourage other employers to give us opportunities," she said.

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Participants from different parts of the country gathered at the event to celebrate achievements, encourage one another, and raise awareness about the challenges they continue to face.

Many attendees were seen wearing protective clothing, hats, and other gear to shield themselves from the harmful effects of the sun.

Nawejje noted that such annual commemorations provide an important platform to empower persons with albinism, many of whom face discouragement due to societal challenges.

Thomas Opio, a government school teacher living with albinism, said stigma and discrimination remain common in many communities.

"We still experience a lot of discrimination because many people do not understand albinism. More public sensitization is needed to help Ugandans understand who we are and end the prejudice we face," Opio said.

Catherine Namulindwa, a student with albinism, called for government support in the local production of sunscreen to make it more affordable and accessible.

"If sunscreen can be produced locally, it will become cheaper and more people with albinism will be able to protect themselves from skin cancer," she said.

Namulindwa also urged employers to ensure equal opportunity during recruitment processes.

"Many of us are educated and capable, but we are often denied jobs because of misconceptions about our abilities. We ask employers to give us equal opportunities," she added.

Edward Eraja Mwanika, a caregiver and advocate, condemned discrimination based on appearance and called for greater respect and dignity for persons with albinism.

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"It is unfortunate that some people are discriminated against simply because they look different. People with albinism are human beings like everyone else and deserve to be treated fairly," Mwanika said.

International Albinism Awareness Day is observed annually on June 13 to promote the rights, inclusion, and well-being of persons with albinism worldwide.