Uganda: Minister Byamukama Inspects Progress On Mityana-Mubende Highway Works

The Minister of Works and Transport, Hon. Fred Byamukama, has inspected ongoing construction works on the 86-kilometre Mityana-Mubende Highway, a major infrastructure project expected to improve transport, trade, and connectivity within the Greater Mubende region and beyond.

The minister was received in Mityana Municipality by local leaders led by Mayor Faustin Mukambwe Lukonge before proceeding to assess progress on the project.

The inspection comes amid growing anticipation from residents, business operators, and local leaders, who say the highway is critical to easing transport challenges, reducing travel time, and boosting economic activity along the Kampala-Mubende corridor.

Speaking during the inspection, Byamukama reaffirmed government commitment to ensuring that road infrastructure projects are delivered to the required standards and within agreed timelines.

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"We are here to assess the progress of the works, identify any challenges affecting implementation, and ensure that the contractor delivers a quality road that will serve Ugandans for many years," the minister said.

Mityana Municipality Mayor Faustin Mukambwe Lukonge welcomed the minister's visit, saying it reflects government attention to concerns raised by residents about the pace and quality of some sections of the project.

"The Mityana-Mubende Highway is a lifeline for our people. Its completion will greatly improve the movement of goods and services, attract investment, and support local businesses," Lukonge said.

Local leaders also called for strict adherence to construction timelines and urged authorities to maintain safety standards throughout the project implementation period.

Once completed, the upgraded highway is expected to strengthen regional trade, improve access to social services, and enhance connectivity between central and western Uganda.

The inspection forms part of ongoing government monitoring of major infrastructure projects aimed at ensuring value for public investment.