Uganda: Four Charged With Murder of Sydney Gongodyo As Police Hunt More Suspects

Four men have been charged with murder in connection with the killing of Sydney Gyabi Gongodyo, as police intensify efforts to track down additional suspects believed to have participated in the fatal attack.

According to a charge sheet sanctioned at Kira Road Police Station under CRB 619/2026, the accused are Obed Mugwisa, 39, a boda boda rider from Nsimbiziwome Zone in Nakawa Division; Elly Mundoni, 33, a delivery agent attached to Medicinal Pharmacy and resident of Luzira Port Bell Road; Joseph Owino, 30, a private security guard from Bukoto; and Henry Kabugo, 21, a boda boda rider from Bukoto Old Kira Zone.

The quartet has been charged with murder contrary to Sections 171 and 172 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 128.

Prosecution alleges that on June 5, 2026, at Upper Naguru East Road in Kampala District, the accused, acting together with others still at large and with malice aforethought, unlawfully caused the death of Gongodyo.

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The charges mark a significant development in a case that attracted widespread public attention and renewed concerns over mob violence and vigilante justice.

"The accused persons, together with others still at large, are alleged to have unlawfully caused the death of Sydney Gyabi Gongodyo on June 5, 2026, at Upper Naguru East Road," a source familiar with the investigations said.

Police said inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the killing are ongoing and that investigators are pursuing other individuals suspected to have played a role in the incident.

"We remain committed to ensuring that all individuals connected to this crime are identified, arrested and brought before the courts of law," the source added.

The killing triggered public debate about the growing incidence of mob violence and the dangers of citizens taking the law into their own hands.

Security agencies have repeatedly cautioned the public against assaulting suspected offenders, stressing that suspects should be handed over to law enforcement authorities for investigation and prosecution through the courts.

The accused are expected to appear before court as prosecutors prepare to present evidence supporting the murder charges.

Under Ugandan law, murder is a capital offence and carries severe penalties upon conviction.

Police say investigations remain active and further arrests are likely as detectives continue to piece together the events leading to Gongodyo's death.