Uganda: Kasaija Hands Over Finance Ministry After 15 Years

Veteran politician Matia Kasaija has officially handed over the leadership of the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development after 15 years at its helm, bringing to a close a tenure that shaped Uganda's fiscal policy and economic management through periods of growth, reform and economic uncertainty.

Kasaija formally transferred office to Henry Musasizi, who previously served as Minister of State for General Duties in the same ministry and now assumes responsibility for one of the country's most influential government portfolios.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Kasaija pledged to remain available to support the ministry and government whenever his experience is required.

"Although I am handing over the office today, I remain available whenever called upon to offer guidance and consultation. As a Member of Parliament, I will continue serving the country and supporting the ministry whenever my experience is needed," Kasaija said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The ceremony attracted senior technical and administrative officials, many of whom paid tribute to Kasaija's leadership, describing him as a humble, approachable and dedicated public servant who prioritised mentorship and institutional stability.

For 15 years, Kasaija served as the face of Uganda's economic stewardship, overseeing national budgets, fiscal policy implementation and key development programmes. His tenure coincided with major infrastructure investments, economic reforms, the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to sustain macroeconomic stability amid global economic shocks.

Colleagues credited him with fostering a collaborative working environment and nurturing younger leaders within the ministry.

"Honourable Minister Kasaija has been a pillar of stability in this ministry for many years, providing steady leadership even in difficult economic times," Musasizi said.

"Your open-door leadership and commitment to mentorship have shaped many of us who serve in this institution today."

As he exits the ministry's top office, Kasaija leaves behind a legacy built on continuity, experience and a reputation for maintaining calm leadership during periods of economic challenge.

Officials noted that beyond managing public finances, he played a critical role in mentoring generations of technocrats and policymakers who continue to serve within government institutions.

The handover also ushered in changes across the ministry's political leadership.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Amina Mukalazi officially assumed office as Minister of State for Privatisation and Investment, while Cissy Mulondo took over as Minister of State for General Duties.

Meanwhile, Amos Lugoloobi retained his position as Minister of State for Planning, a role he has continued to play in guiding Uganda's national planning and development agenda.

"Planning remains central to Uganda's development agenda, and I look forward to continuing to work with colleagues to deliver sustainable growth and improved livelihoods for our people," Lugoloobi said.

For her part, Mukalazi pledged to strengthen Uganda's investment climate and support private sector-led growth.

"I am honoured by the trust placed in me to lead the investment and privatisation portfolio. My focus will be on attracting quality investment, supporting private sector growth and ensuring that Uganda remains a competitive destination for both local and foreign investors," she said.

The leadership transition comes at a critical time for Uganda's economy as government seeks to implement the Shs84.39 trillion budget for the 2026/27 financial year, accelerate industrialisation, expand domestic revenue mobilisation and prepare for the anticipated economic benefits from commercial oil production.

Musasizi now assumes office with the task of maintaining macroeconomic stability, strengthening public financial management and steering the country's economic transformation agenda in an increasingly complex global economic environment.

While Kasaija departs after a distinguished career in one of government's most demanding ministries, his successor inherits both the opportunities and challenges of sustaining economic growth and delivering on Uganda's long-term development ambitions.