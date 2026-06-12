Namibia: Zambezi Farmers Want Army Roped in ... As Rustlers' Torment Persists

Katima Mulilo — Farmers along the porous Liselo-Kamenga border in Zambezi are living in fear, as heavily armed cattle thieves continue to raid livestock posts.

The rustlers have been tormenting farmers in the region, stealing large numbers of cattle and driving them into Zambia with impunity.

Farmers are now renewing calls for government intervention, including the deployment of the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) along the border.

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Members of the Liselo-Kamenga Anti-Stock Theft Association (LIKASTA) say the situation has become unbearable, with farmers losing their livelihoods while risking their lives to recover stolen livestock.

Speaking to New Era this week, LIKASTA management committee member, Lovemore Litabula, described the situation as "very serious and dangerous".

He said cattle theft incidents are now reported almost daily.

"The situation is serious, very serious when it comes to stock theft. What makes it worse is that some of these thieves crossing from Zambia into Namibia are armed with guns. They move in groups of three, four, even six people," said Litabula.

Additionally, farmers and cattle herders now live in constant fear, as rustlers monitor cattle posts before launching attacks.

"We cannot sleep. Even if cattle are not stolen that day, you receive information that thieves are nearby monitoring cattle posts," he said.

The association last month staged a peaceful demonstration and handed over a petition to Zambezi governor Dorothy Kabula over the escalating conflict between farmers and cattle rustlers along the borderline.

At the time, the association disclosed that farmers lost over 3 000 head of livestock at the hands of rustlers since 2019, valued at more than N$20 million.

Most of these stolen animals were never found despite efforts by farmers to trace them.

Although she promised to channel the petition to the relevant authorities, Kabula has repeatedly highlighted the need for better surveillance, border fencing and joint patrols between Namibian and Zambian security forces.

Litabula said at least 140 head of cattle were stolen between April and May in cases reported to the association alone.

"This is only the number reported to the association. Others were only reported to the police, and some were never reported at all," he said.

He added that 81 cattle were later recovered after farmers pursued the thieves into Zambia, often without police assistance.

One of the biggest recoveries involved 66 cattle that were intercepted before being driven further across the border.

"We received information earlier and managed to block them from crossing. The thieves ran away and the whole herd was recovered," he added.

However, Litabula said many farmers are losing hope after repeated losses and poor recovery rates.

He cited several incidents where farmers personally pursued rustlers despite the danger posed by armed gangs.

Litabula himself became a victim last year after losing 14 cattle.

"When we followed them, they started shooting at us. This is not a story somebody told me. It happened to me together with my cattle herder and family members," he said.

He stressed that many farmers in the area are pensioners who depend entirely on livestock for survival.

"This is our life. Most farmers here are retired people. Cattle sustain our lives," he said.

Litabula described the Kamenga-Liselo border as "wide open", saying criminals move freely between Namibia and Zambia because of the absence of security patrols.

"From Kamenga to Wenela, the border is open. Anyone can cross in and out. There are no camps or patrols," he continued.

He claimed the association has repeatedly engaged authorities, including regional governors, police leadership and Parliament, but little has changed on the ground.

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"We wrote letters to the Inspector General and even Parliament. Everyone knows our story, but we are still waiting for action," he said.

Farmers also expressed frustration that Namibian police officers cannot easily pursue suspects into Zambia with firearms due to legal restrictions, while the rustlers themselves are heavily armed.

"They come into Namibia with guns, steal our cattle and cross back. But when we follow them, we are not allowed to carry firearms into Zambia," Litabula said.

Despite the risks, farmers continue to use their vehicles and resources to track stolen livestock across the border.

"We are suffering. We are not sleeping. Any time they can call us, saying thieves are there again, and we must drive day and night chasing them," he said.

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