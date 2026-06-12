Namibia: Diplomats Eye Namibia's Economic Potential

Namibia's growing importance as an emerging energy, oil and gas and investment destination was placed in the international spotlight yesterday when President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah received letters of credence from six newly accredited ambassadors and high commissioners at State House in Windhoek.

The diplomats from Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Denmark and Chad used the occasion to outline plans for stronger cooperation with Namibia in sectors ranging from offshore oil and gas and green hydrogen to tourism, education, technology and trade.

Speaking after the accreditation ceremony, Namibia's foremost diplomat and international relations minister, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, said the country is determined to ensure diplomatic relations bring direct economic benefits.

"What we are trying to do on the whole is really to put economic content in our bilateral relations," she said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Ashipala-Musavyi said government is using international partnerships to advance the priorities of the eighth administration and the country's development agenda.

Brazil

Brazil's ambassador Pedro de Castro da Cunha E Menezes highlighted cooperation in Namibia's growing offshore oil and gas sector, saying his country is ready to share decades of experience.

"We are planning to strengthen our cooperation in the offshore oil and gas sector. We have a very strong experience in offshore oil drilling and all the associated services," he said.

The ambassador said Brazil can also help Namibia prepare towns and cities for the expected economic activity linked to oil development.

Ashipala-Musavyi added Brazil's experience could help Namibia avoid costly mistakes.

"Brazil is not new in the area of oil and gas. We can draw lessons from Brazil. We want to leverage our resources against their experience to make sure that we do not reinvent the wheel and avoid some of the pitfalls they have experienced," she said.

Brazil has already offered training opportunities for Namibian youth through its oil and gas training institutions.

Green energy

Sweden and Denmark focused their discussions on climate change, renewable energy and sustainable development.

Swedish Ambassador Anna-Karin Ebnerström described Namibia as an important partner in the global transition to clean energy.

"We have discussed with Her Excellency the President climate change and the way Swedish companies can work and invest when it comes to green transition, innovation and digitalisation," she said.

Denmark's Ambassador Karin Poulsen said Namibia and Denmark share a commitment to multilateralism and sustainable development. "I think Namibia should be very proud that you have a woman president and a majority of women in government," she said.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's high commissioner, Air Chief Marshal K. Rajapaksa, said developing countries must work together more closely in a changing global environment.

"South-South cooperation is quite important because we all who are having shared interests have to work together for a common goal," he said.

Rajapaksa said there are opportunities for cooperation in information technology, textiles, rubber manufacturing and business development.

He noted that Namibia has significant economic potential because of its vast land, rich natural resources and strategic location.

Tourism and culture

Furthermore, the Dominican Republic's Ambassador Erika Alvarez Rodriguez said tourism will be one of her country's main areas of cooperation with Namibia. She is the first ambassador to be accredited to Namibia from her country.

"My country is a leader in tourism in the Caribbean. We are ready to work with your people and identify initiatives that can benefit both countries," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She also welcomed the possibility of cooperation in the film and creative industries after learning about Namibia's growing cultural sector.

Chad

Chad's ambassador Abdelkerim Ahmadaye Bakhit said education and language training would be key priorities during his tenure.

"We invite Namibian students to come to Chad to learn Arabic and French," he said.

He also praised Namibia's leadership and the hospitality shown to him since arriving in the country.

"I felt at home. I found that Namibians are very polite people, hard-working and welcoming," he said. All five of the countries that were accredited to Namibia yesterday are non-residents except Brazil.

[email protected]