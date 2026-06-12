Namibia: SA Xenophobia Disrupts 'Order With Me' ... Traders Will Meet PM Tomorrow

Namibian entrepreneurs who rely on the popular 'order with me' model say xenophobic attacks in South Africa are threatening their livelihoods, forcing some to halt trips to the neighbouring country over safety concerns.

The concerns arise ahead of tomorrow's meeting between Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare and informal traders, where customs duties, taxation and regulatory challenges are expected to dominate the agenda. The engagement will take place at the Namibia University of Science and Technology main campus in Windhoek.

Selma Uutoni (27), owner of Tirana boutique, said the attacks have already affected her business operations.

"We stopped travelling to South Africa because we fear for our lives. What happened to others that we are reading in the newspapers can also happen to us," she said.

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Uutoni previously travelled to South Africa with business partners to purchase stock directly from suppliers before returning to Namibia to resell the goods.

However, she said, the deteriorating situation has made this increasingly difficult.

"Some shops closed, especially those owned by foreigners. Even though we sometimes rely on South African runners to buy goods on our behalf, it is now difficult," she said. As a result, Uutoni said several customer orders remain outstanding, while some funds are still tied up with runners in South Africa. She fears that prolonged unrest could leave many traders without stock.

"If the attacks continue, we will eventually run out of the little stock we have and be forced to close our businesses," she said.

Uutoni also hopes Saturday's meeting will address what she described as excessive customs charges imposed by the Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRA).

She said high customs duties remain one of the biggest obstacles preventing small traders from growing their businesses.

Another trader, Kronelia Ismael of Global Fetch, said her business relies on South Africa's postal services to receive products ordered through international online retailer Shein. Although she has not yet experienced delays linked to the unrest, she echoed concerns over customs duties.

"We are not saying that we should not pay tax. However, it is too high, and we end up not making a profit," she said.

According to Ismael, some importers are required to pay between N$3 000 and N$4 000 in customs charges on products such as an iPhone 15.

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She suggested that authorities consider reducing the rates.

"NamRA should charge at least 20% or 30% instead of more than 50%," she said. Jennifer Herman of Blue Boutique said safety concerns remain a major challenge for traders who continue travelling to South Africa to source goods.

"We are still going to South Africa, but we're scared for our lives," she said. Herman said many traders continue taking the risk because the businesses are their primary source of income.

"The only reason we are taking that risk is because we depend on the business for survival, and giving up means having zero income," she added. The concerns raised by traders come amid reports of xenophobic attacks in parts of South Africa.

Minister of International Relations and Trade Selma Ashipala-Musavyi this week in Parliament assured the nation that there was currently no indication that Namibians living in South Africa were under threat.

This followed concerns raised by Independent Patriots for Change parliamentarian Rodney Cloete, who sought clarity on whether the government had an evacuation plan in place should the situation deteriorate. Ashipala-Musavyi said the ministry remains in contact with Namibian associations and community leaders in South Africa.

She said they have associations and leaders. She added that they were assured that no Namibians' lives are in danger.

However, the minister stated that they will continue to monitor the situation.

"Should the situation escalate to the level where we need to do more than monitoring, we will do so. However, now, everybody's safe," she assured.