Rwanda: Kagame Challenges Senior Officers to Lead With Integrity, Purpose

President Paul Kagame has urged graduates of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Senior Command and Staff Course to cultivate courage, sound judgment and a clear sense of purpose as essential qualities for leadership in an increasingly complex security environment.

Kagame said this on Friday, June 12, during the graduation ceremony of the 14th intake of the course held at RDF Command and Staff College, Nyakinama in Musanze District.

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The ceremony saw 108 senior officers from the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), Rwanda National Police (RNP), and 19 friendly countries graduate from the 46-week programme.

The course, delivered in collaboration with the University of Rwanda, covered strategic studies, operational planning, joint command exercises, and mission simulations aimed at preparing officers for complex operational-level command and staff responsibilities.

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All graduands were awarded the Passed Staff College qualification and a course certificate. In addition, 55 officers were awarded a Master of Arts in Security Studies from the University of Rwanda.

"You arrived here as experienced professionals and are now leaving with broader knowledge, sharper strategic awareness, and greater responsibility," Kagame told the senior officers.

He emphasised the importance of multinational cooperation, noting that the cohort included officers from Rwanda, partner and allied countries across the region and beyond.

"The value of the connection that you have made here cannot be overstated. When officers who trained together meet in operations, regional engagements or moments of crisis, they already possess an understanding that strengthens cooperation."

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The President said the programme was designed to prepare commanding officers for complex operational environments.

"There are, however, certain qualities that we cannot give you that you must personally cultivate. The first is courage... courage is what enables a leader to act decisively despite uncertainty and competing pressures," Kagame said.

He identified judgment as the second key quality, noting that increasing responsibility comes with greater consequences.

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Kagame said purpose is the third essential quality, rooted in a clear understanding of what leaders are serving.

"For Rwanda that purpose is anchored in protecting our people and sovereignty while advancing the continued transformation of our country," he added.

He told the officers that leadership is defined not by ability alone, but by approach and values.

"The question before you now is not whether you can lead but how you lead," he said.

Kagame further noted that RDF's reputation is built on years of discipline and professionalism, which must be sustained by future leaders.

"That responsibility now extends more directly to you. The environment in which you serve will continue to evolve with new technologies and threats that demand constant adaptation. The choices you make therefore, from this point forward, will influence not only operations but also the culture, standard and effectiveness of the institutions entrusted to you.

"You must lead with integrity and never stop learning and improving," he added.

During the ceremony, President Kagame awarded the top-performing senior officers. Lt Col Walter Kageruka of RDF was named the overall best student. Lt Col Simon Ndungu Wamwea of the Kenya Defence Forces came in second place, while Lt Col Patrick Nii Lante Anang of Ghana secured third place.