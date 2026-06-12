Rwanda: Top Seven Weekend Picks - Kigali and Rubavu

Live music, stand-up comedy, sports and cultural experiences are all on the agenda this weekend.

Whether you're looking for a night out, a family activity or something new to explore, these are some of the events drawing attention in Kigali and beyond.

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Prince: Ten Toes Down

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Prince, known to many as "Uzagende kuri Moto," will mark 10 years in comedy with a show set for Friday, June 12, at Institut Français du Rwanda.

The anniversary performance will bring together fellow comedians Michael Sengazi, Herve Kimenyi and Babu Joe for a night built around local humor and live stage banter.

Music will be part of the mix, with Davis D and DJ Julzz set to keep the crowd moving between sets. Tickets are priced at Rwf10,000.

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Nyamirambo: A Mosaic of Cultures

Those interested in Kigali's cultural history can catch 'Nyamirambo: A Mosaic of Cultures,' a documentary by Mutiganda wa Nkunda that explores one of the city's most vibrant and diverse neighborhoods through the stories of its residents and the spaces that shape everyday life.

The screening takes place on Friday, June 12, at 7 p.m. at L'Espace Kigali (KN 297 ST).

The film will be shown in Kinyarwanda with English subtitles, and admission is free.

Royal Musiq Live in Kigali

South African DJ and producer Royal Musiq heads to Azzurri on June 13, with a set expected to keep dance music fans on their feet throughout the night.

Early bird tickets are priced at Rwf10,000, standard tickets at Rwf12,000 and door entry at Rwf15,000. Table packages, all consumable, start at Rwf500,000 for VIP, Rwf800,000 for VVIP, Rwf1.2 million for the DJ booth and Rwf2 million for the cigar lounge.

Kigali International Peace Marathon

The Kigali International Peace Marathon returns on June 13 and 14, bringing runners from Rwanda and beyond to one of the country's biggest sporting events.

Held annually since 2005, the race is a World Athletics Label Road Race and a member of the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races.

The program includes the Full Marathon (42.195km), starting at 7 a.m., the Half Marathon (21.098km), starting at 8:20 a.m., and the 10km Run for Peace, which begins at 8:30 a.m. and is open to wheelchair participants.

Rubavu Music Awards & Talent Detection

Rubavu's entertainment scene is on display June 13 with the second edition of the Rubavu Music Awards and Talent Detection at Kivu Intare Arena.

The event celebrates outstanding artists while providing a platform for emerging talent in the Western Province. The evening will conclude with performances by Bwiza and Riderman.

Tickets are priced at Rwf3,000 for regular entry and Rwf5,000 for VIP access, while a VVIP table for six costs Rwf200,000 and includes drinks.

Danse Afro Hip-Hop

Parents looking for a fun weekend activity can enroll children aged 7 to 12 in an Afro Hip-Hop dance class on Saturday, June 13, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Francophone Cultural Centre of Rwanda.

Led by Honoré Hartel, the sessions introduce young dancers to movement, rhythm and creativity while helping them build confidence, coordination and teamwork in a fun environment.

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The class is open to all skill levels. Fees are set at Rwf8,000 for one child, Rwf12,000 for two children and Rwf18,000 for a group of three.

Rwanda Cue Kings Championship

Cue sports enthusiasts can head to Mundi Center on June 13 and 14 for the fourth edition of the Rwanda Cue Kings Championship. The two-day tournament brings together billiards players competing for a prize pool that includes Rwf1 million for the winning team, Rwf700,000 for the runners-up and Rwf400,000 for third place.

Action begins at 11 a.m. on both days. Team registration is priced at Rwf150,000.

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