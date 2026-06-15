Zimbabwe: 'Zimbabwe Has Never Been This Close to a Civil War' - Says VP Chiwenga Source

ZIMBABWE has never been this close to a civil war, a source close to developments within Zanu PF and in Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's corner has said.

Their comment comes amid a strong push for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to stay in office beyond his constitutionally mandated two terms through Constitutional Amendment Bill No.3 (CAB3).

CAB3, which is now being debated in the House of Assembly, will also extend the Parliament's life.

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"We have never been this close to a civil war because of this bill and those within Mnangagwa's faction within Zanu PF know it," said the source.

"Despite the debates and all, there is still a certain level of hesitation because within Zanu PF the fight never ends and MPs know this.

"When Mnangagwa said whoever wins, wins, that was interpreted as a challenge by those within Chiwenga's own faction, now we wait to see if those pushing for CAB3 will benefit from it."

Chiwenga, who has not explicitly spoken against the Bill in public, is said to be against it in its totality.

He has given subtle comments in speeches about remembering why they went to war, one-man-one-vote, about not overstaying and even gave a chilling sermon about a King who sought God's approval to extend his reign but spent the years in jail.

"We are not panicking, this is a battle where Chiwenga will do the least and Zimbabweans will, themselves save the day," added the source.

Mnangagwa's faction has deep pockets, some of which have been accused of corruption and State capture.

The likes of businessmen Kudakwashe Tagwirei and Wicknell Chivayo stand accused of financing the intended soft coup that will all but extinguish Chiwenga's hopes of landing the presidency.

According to disgruntled retired army generals, Tagwirei has set aside a US$31 million purse to purchase loyalty from legislators and ensure the Bill sails through without any hustle.

Already some opposition Members of Parliament such as Susan Matsunga have, as expected, openly backed the Bill, showering praises on Mnangagwa and declaring that he needs two additional years to ensure the development Zimbabwe has been missing since he joined government in 1980.