Zimbabwe Ranks Among Top Nations for Blood Transfusion Safety, Says Nbsz

ZIMBABWE'S blood supply system now stands shoulder-to-shoulder with global best practice, thanks to cutting-edge screening technology, the National Blood Service Zimbabwe (NBSZ) has announced.

Addressing World Blood Donor Day commemorations at Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services' Ntabazinduna Training School Friday, NBSZ chief executive Lucy Marowa said new laboratory innovations have elevated the country's transfusion service into the world's top tier, boosting patient trust in hospital blood supplies.

This year's event ran under the theme: "One Drop of Humanity. Give Blood. Save Lives," spotlighting the role of young donors in guaranteeing a reliable blood stock for future generations.

Marowa said the rollout of Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT) earlier this year, backed by government funding, had dramatically improved detection of infections in donated blood and lowered transfusion risks.

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"If you require a blood transfusion, you can be fully confident that infection transmission is virtually eliminated.

"So there's no need to fear if a doctor says you need blood at any of our hospitals. The likelihood of receiving infected blood is extremely low, thanks to our advanced, next-generation screening systems.

"Zimbabwe now ranks alongside the world's leading countries when it comes to blood safety. We are on par with the best globally," Marowa stated.

She thanked the Ministry of Health and Child Care for funding the new testing equipment and for maintaining free access to blood in public facilities through a full state subsidy.

"Government covers 100 percent of blood costs for every patient at public, mission and council hospitals. If anyone demands payment for blood in those institutions, report it, because that points to corruption," Marowa warned.

The NBSZ boss also saluted voluntary donors whose generosity keeps thousands alive each year.

"Becoming a donor doesn't require anything extraordinary. It requires compassion, humanity and selflessness.

"Today we honour the men and women who keep giving a piece of themselves to rescue strangers they'll never meet," she said.

Marowa noted this was Zimbabwe's 22nd year taking part in World Blood Donor Day since the global campaign began in 2004 and was formalised by WHO in 2005.

She added that Ntabazinduna held special meaning for NBSZ, having hosted a record blood drive during COVID-19 six years ago when national reserves hit dangerously low levels.

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"That was the first time Zimbabwe collected over 400 units in one day. That milestone changed everything and motivated us to scale up mass donation drives nationwide," she said.

NBSZ is aiming to gather 600 units during this year's commemorations.

World Blood Donor Day is observed every June 14 to celebrate unpaid donors and promote regular donation as a life-saving act.