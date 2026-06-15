Somalia: Somaliland Envoy Condemns Somalia Threats, Warns Against Foreign Intervention

Hargeisa, Somaliland, June 14 (Horn Diplomat) — Somaliland's ambassador to Israel, Dr. Mohamed Hagi Mohamoud, warned on Sunday against any attempt to use foreign actors against Somaliland, saying such actions could destabilize the region and would be met with a response from Somaliland.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page, Hagi criticized remarks by Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and said relying on external actors to target Somaliland was a dangerous approach that could lead to serious consequences.

"Hassan Sheikh's remarks about seeking support from foreign powers to harm Somaliland reflect a dangerous mindset that could result in losses and further escalation," Hagi said.

The ambassador said Somaliland possesses established security institutions, capable defense forces and strong international partners, rejecting any notion that the territory could be intimidated through external pressure.

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"Somaliland is a nation with functioning security institutions, defense capabilities and powerful allies that outweigh those being relied upon. We are fully prepared against any reckless attempt to attack Somaliland through foreign proxies," he said.

Hagi added that anyone seeking to provoke conflict should expect a proportional response, while emphasizing Somaliland's commitment to peace and cooperation.

"Whoever chooses the path of confrontation will receive an appropriate response," he said. "The Republic of Somaliland stands for peace, coexistence and cooperation based on mutual interests between states. At the same time, defending our nation and safeguarding our sovereignty against any threat remains a fundamental duty."

The remarks come ahead of Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro's arrival in Israel on Sunday for a landmark official visit that will feature talks with senior Israeli leaders. The visit is expected to include the inauguration of Somaliland's embassy in Jerusalem and a series of government meetings focused on strengthening cooperation in security, investment, trade, water technology, renewable energy and regional development

Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat News Desk.