Somalia: Somaliland President Arrives in Israel, Opening New Chapter in Relations

Jerusalem, June 14 (Horn Diplomat) — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro arrived in Israel on Sunday for a historic five-day state visit that is expected to deepen political, economic and security cooperation between Somaliland and Israel.

President Irro was formally welcomed at the Israeli President's Residence in Jerusalem by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, where the two leaders held bilateral talks and discussed expanding cooperation across a range of strategic sectors.

The visit comes nearly six months after Israel became the first and only United Nations member state to formally recognize the Republic of Somaliland on Dec. 26, 2025, a landmark decision that transformed relations between the two sides and opened the door for closer diplomatic engagement.

Welcoming the Somaliland leader, Herzog described the visit as a significant step toward strengthening ties between the two nations.

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"Welcome to Israel, President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro of Somaliland," Herzog said in a statement. "This historic visit symbolizes the tremendous potential for renewed partnership between our peoples."

President Irro, accompanied by First Lady Fardowsa Mohamed Roble and a high-level delegation of ministers and senior officials, received a ceremonial welcome before holding talks with Herzog at the presidential residence.

Photographs released by the Israeli presidency showed the two leaders reviewing an honor guard, signing the official guest book and holding formal discussions in Jerusalem.

President Irro described the visit as a milestone in Somaliland's diplomatic journey and thanked Herzog for the warm reception.

"I have arrived in Israel as the first President of the Republic of Somaliland to undertake a state visit, and I am honoured by the warm welcome extended by my friend, President Isaac Herzog," Irro said.

"For thirty-five years, the people of Somaliland have built a peaceful, democratic and resilient nation. We asked the world: Do you see us? Israel answered first. Today marks a historic milestone in our journey and the beginning of a new chapter in the relationship between Somaliland and Israel."

The Somaliland leader said the visit reflected the aspirations of generations who had worked to build and defend Somaliland's statehood.

"Generations have struggled, sacrificed and persevered to bring our nation to this moment. We will seize this opportunity with confidence, wisdom and determination, always guided by the interests of our people and our Republic," he said.

According to Somaliland's Ambassador to Israel, Dr. Mohamed Hagi, the visit will include a series of high-level meetings with Israel's political, security and economic leadership.

Hagi said President Irro will hold discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, Defence Minister Israel Katz, senior commanders of the Israel Defense Forces, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Economy Minister Nir Barkat and Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron.

The current visit will also include the official opening of Somaliland's embassy in Jerusalem, marking another milestone in the rapidly expanding relationship between Somaliland and Israel.

In addition to government meetings, President Irro is expected to address a gathering of more than 200 Israeli business leaders and investors and visit leading technology centers, innovation hubs and key historical sites.

Officials from both sides said discussions would focus on expanding cooperation in technology, agriculture, water management, renewable energy, security, trade, investment and regional development.

Members of the Somaliland delegation include Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adan, Minister of the Presidency Khadar Hussein Abdi, Defence Minister Mohamed Yusuf Ali, Minister of Minerals and Energy Ahmed Jama Barre, Minister of Water Resources Development Mohamed Abdimalik Ahmed, Chief of the General Staff of the Somaliland National Armed Forces General Niman Yusuf Osman (Gaaxnuug), Central Bank Chairman Abdinasir Ahmed Hirsi, and other senior government officials accompanying President Irro during the visit.

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The visit has attracted significant attention across the Horn of Africa and the Middle East, where observers view growing Somaliland-Israel relations as a potentially important geopolitical and economic development.

While no agreements were announced following Sunday's talks, officials indicated that discussions would continue throughout the visit and focus on building long-term partnerships between the two sides.

"Today, history is being written, and Somaliland stands ready to forge a shared future founded on friendship, cooperation and mutual respect," President Irro said.

Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat News Desk.